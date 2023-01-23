New York Street Artist Alec Monopoly Switched from a Golf Cart to a Rolls-Royce in Dubai

New York street artist Alec Monopoly loves all kinds of vehicles and he proved that on his latest trip to Dubai, where he used a Garia luxury golf cart and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Just a few days ago, Alec Monopoly, whose real name is Alec Andon, took to social media to share that he has “too many toys." Among them were a KTM bike, a Yamaha Raptor quad bike, a golf cart, and a few cars, too, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Tesla Model X, and a Hummer HX concept.
As he visited Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the New York street artist had a chance to try out even more “toys.” On Sunday, he shared that he had several options at his disposal, which included a golf cart and a luxury sedan.
When it comes to the golf cart, the one he rode in while enjoying the city was one from Garia luxury golf carts. The model in question was a six-seater, which seems to be the Courtesy.
The model is perfect for transporting people in style while they're staying at exclusive resorts and private areas. Although the manufacturer claims it's not street-legal, Alec got a chance to check out the city as he drove to the beach in one.
Designed and produced in Denmark, the Garia Courtesy is fully electric and is available as a four-seater or six-seater. It comes with a three-phase AC motor with a peak power of 15 horsepower, which helps it reach a maximum speed of 15-19 mph (24-30 kph). Thanks to a lithium-ion battery, it has a range of up to 40 mi (64 km), with a charge time of approximately seven hours.
Fun fact about the Garia Courtesy is that the luxury golf cart was actually one that Her late Queen Elizabeth used to drive around Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom and it was dubbed "The Queen Mobile."
Later that day, Alec Monopoly ditched the Garia Courtesy golf cart in favor of a real luxury car – a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The sedan came with a two-tone exterior and an elegant white cabin with black accents. The Phantom is the perfect car for driving in style in the back seat, as it's dubbed "the most silent motor car in the world," with lots of luxury features.
It's also powerful, as it is put in motion by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. With figures like these, it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.3 seconds and can go as fast as 155 mph (249 kph).
The fun for Alec Monopoly continued on Monday, January 23, when he hopped in a black Lamborghini Urus to drive around the city until the rain stopped. And the Garia Courtesy, the Rolls-Royce Phantom, and the Lambo Urus gave him quite a great experience while in Dubai.
