A Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is a Great Ride for a Grammy Award Winner Like Future

Rapper Future shows what the ride of a Grammy Award winner looks like, and it’s as luxurious as you’d expect: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The rapper posted a series of pictures of him and a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class on Sunday, February 5. Although the impromptu photo shoot happened ahead of the ceremony, it doesn’t make it less valid: the luxury sedan is indeed a car worthy of a Grammy Award winner.
Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, won the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Wait for U," a collaboration with Drake and Tems. This is his second one, following the 2019 award for Best Rap Performance for "King's Dad" with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake.
He also posed with Amir Esmailian, also known as Cash, The Weeknd’s manager and the founder of Cash XO. When it comes to the luxury car itself, the one in the pictures might not belong to Future, as it comes with a black exterior.
In late 2021, the rapper purchased a new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class with a white exterior that seems to be a Satin Pearl White wrap, chrome accents, and whited-out stock wheels that seem to be the Maybach Exclusive Champagne Flute multispoke option.
But since customization is available to all and especially to rappers, he might as well have chosen to go for a dark look on the luxury sedan. Customers can tick one of the two boxes available for the engine of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in the configurator. The first one comes in the shape of the S 580 4MATIC mild hybrid, which sports a 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, working alongside a 20-horsepower electric motor, which adds another 133 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque.
The other one, the S 680, gets the 6.0-liter V12 engine with 603 horsepower (612 ps) and a torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). We don't know which version Future opted for, but if the car in question is the one he purchased in 2021, then it comes with the latter option since the V12 became available in the U.S. in 2022.
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is wildly popular, especially among celebrities. And it might be because it's even more spacious than the regular long-base Mercedes-Benz S-Class with seven inches (19 cm), its premium and luxury features, its great performance, or simply because it's an exclusive luxury car worth around $200,000 give or take. Plus, if Future wants to blast his music, the brand got it covered with its Burmaster High-End 4D Surround Sound System.
Besides Future, other famous rappers who own a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are Drake, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yung Bleu, and Ray J.
