Rapper Future Shows How to Drive a Porsche Like a BOSS Without Actually Driving

Porsche has teamed up again with Hugo Boss to create a capsule collection, and for this Spring/ Summer 2022 season, they brought in rapper Future and a white Porsche Taycan.
Rapper Future is known to enjoy a lavish lifestyle, just like any celebrity with an estimated net worth of $40 million. The latest vehicle he seems to have added to his collection was a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The model is a display of luxury and a must-have in any self-respecting rapper's garage.
But now, it looks like Future might want to get on with the times and decided to team up with Porsche. He hopped behind the wheel of their fully-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo. Dressed in a leather bomber jacket with jogger pants from the new collection, the rapper seemed most at ease when he sat in the driver's seat.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo was introduced in 2019 and it’s exactly what you’d expect from the German brand: sleek, elegant, and powerful. Its two electric motors, one placed on each axle, are able to generate up to 671 horsepower (680 ps) with overboost and Launch Control. The top-of-the-line version is Turbo S, with up to 750 horsepower (761 ps).
The Taycan Turbo can sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.2 seconds, while the Turbo S can do it even faster, in just 2.8 seconds. Both versions have all-wheel drive and reach a top speed of 161 mph (260 kph). The Turbo has an EPA-estimated range of up to 212 mi (341 km), while the Turbo S can drive up to 201 mi (323 km) before needing to recharge.
The new Porsche x Hugo Boss collection features athletic essentials including tracksuits, polo shirts, and graphic t-shirts. In the short ad, we see Future giving a tour of the vehicle, before confidently jumping behind the wheel.
