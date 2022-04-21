Rapper Future Is the Definition of Elegance While Posing With a Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit

The new issue of GQ magazine's cover star is rapper Future. The prolific Atlanta rapper dressed up for the photoshoot, which has him posing with a creamy-colored Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit.
In his new interview with GQ magazine, the rapper gets candid about his upcoming music projects, the “best rapper alive” title, and other blessings (or disadvantages) that have come along with his life in the entertainment industry.
Not long ago, thanks to his collaboration with Hugo Boss, Future hopped behind the wheel of a fully electric Porsche Taycan Turbo. The photoshoot made the rapper look like a professional model, and that’s why GQ might have opted to bring in a vehicle, too.
And it’s not any vehicle. While Hugo Boss had chosen a contemporary model, GQ magazine decided the classic way is the best way. So, they put Future in a beige outfit that would match a Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit. In one of the shots, we can see the rapper lying in the back seat of the luxury vehicle, which shares the same creamy color on the interior as well.
The British marque introduced the Silver Spirit in 1980 as the first of a new generation of company models, and it was in production until 1997. It was the base for many future models like the Silver Dawn and the Flying Spur, or the Bentley Mulsanne/Eight series.
The Silver Spirit carried over part of the design of the Silver Shadow, but its engine, too. It came with a 6.75-liter V8 engine and a three-speed automatic gearbox.
There's also a possibility that the classic in the photoshoot is a Rolls-Royce Silver Spur, but the GQ photoshoot doesn't include more relevant photos. The Silver Spur, which was the long-wheelbase version of the Silver Spirit, was introduced in 1980 and was in production until 2000.
Hardly a beginner when it comes to vehicles, over time, the rapper has gathered quite a collection. His garage hosts a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Chevrolet K5 Blazer, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Bentayga, plus a Flying Spur and a Continental GT, as well as a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
But one thing is for sure: if the music industry doesn’t serve him anymore, Future can become a professional car model.
