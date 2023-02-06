If You've Ever Dreamed of Being an Apprentice at Bentley, This Might Be Your Chance

Earlier this year, Bentley announced it was looking for new employees, and the firm wanted to hire 200 people. Now, the luxury manufacturer, which is also the only automaker in its country to reach Top Employer status, has announced the opening of applications for apprenticeships in this year's season. This time, the automaker is looking for students who are willing to learn about what it takes to make a new vehicle.
The vacancies list for apprenticeships at Bentley will only be open for two weeks starting today, so if you are a student in engineering, software development, IT, or electrical systems in the country, and you want to be a manufacturing apprentice at a prestigious company, this may be the moment for you.
If and only If you qualify for the role, and you have dreamt of something like this, you have nothing to lose by submitting your application.
In situations like these, such as scholarships, internships, and various competitions, it only takes a bit of a chance to learn about the event, and then apply, and it may change your life forever. It costs nothing to enter, so it cannot hurt to try if you are a student in the UK and you are fit for the job.
As a personal reference, many years ago, a family friend told my mother about a scholarship competition that could take applicants to Japan. My brother applied, and he left for Japan a few months later after being one of the ten people selected out of 300 scholarship applicants. It may be the opportunity of a lifetime for you or for someone you know who is a student in the UK and is into cars.
Bentley has pledged to make a GBP 2.5 billion (around $3 billion) sustainable investment in its carbon-neutral “Dream Factory” in Crewe, and the company wants to launch five new EVs by 2030, which is why it has begun a hiring campaign. This article does refer to the apprenticeship program, which is only open to 37 people, which is a better chance at being able to say that you worked at Bentley than most people will ever get.
One of the former apprentices in the program, Zakaria El-Shanti, has explained that he obtained more than just a skill, a qualification, and an opportunity, but also the option to apply for a permanent position at the end of the program after he finished his four-year degree.
We do not know about you, but this is tempting. Sadly, most of the members of our team are too old to be students and then become apprentices, we are told.
The applicants will get to choose between the various schemes available. These start with Level 2: GCSE, including a level 3: BTEC/A, and a level 4/5: HNC/HND Foundation degree. There is also a Level 6 Bachelor's degree qualification for the intermediate, advanced, higher, and degree apprenticeship schemes. So be sure to fill in the right one for you and then hope for the best.
As we noted at the beginning of the story, Bentley was awarded Top Employer status for the twelfth consecutive year, which is an achievement. If you ever start an apprenticeship, you might as well aim to do it for the best-ranked firm in its field, which is the case here with the title awarded by the Top Employers Institute.
