Bentley Celebrates 100th Brussels Motor Show With Bentayga EWB and Flying Spur

Bentley has announced its lineup for the Brussels Motor Show's 100th-anniversary celebration. In the center stage of the Bentley stand will sit a Flying Spur Mulliner Hybrid, painted in Barnato Green, and next to it will be a classic Bentley heritage model that is finished in the signature British Racing Green of the time. Meanwhile, the Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition took to the streets in Belgium.

