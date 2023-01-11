Bentley Celebrates 100th Brussels Motor Show With Bentayga EWB and Flying Spur

Bentley has announced its lineup for the Brussels Motor Show's 100th-anniversary celebration. In the center stage of the Bentley stand will sit a Flying Spur Mulliner Hybrid, painted in Barnato Green, and next to it will be a classic Bentley heritage model that is finished in the signature British Racing Green of the time. Meanwhile, the Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition took to the streets in Belgium.
As featured in the photo gallery and the image at the top of the article, the Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition is finished in a shade that is called Cumbrian Green. The interior features Cumbrian Green as well and is completed with open-pore Dark Burr Walnut for the dashboard and on other surfaces.
The EWB version of the Bentayga comes with a 180-mm (7.1-inch) extension of the wheelbase, and the manufacturer prides itself in having a car with a larger cabin space than any other competitor in the segment, as well as exceptional legroom. The model was also equipped with the optional Airline Seat Specification, which includes auto climate sensing and advanced postural adjustment systems, which are world-first.
As Bentley has previously explained, the Airline Seat Specification allows the seat to recline 40 degrees. Unlike an airline seat, this one comes with fine sewing threads that create the softest lofted quilt to date from Bentley, and that is saying something for those who were fortunate enough to experience the fabrics in a model made by the brand from Crewe.
The Bentayga featured in Belgium also comes with individually handcrafted stitching, as well as specific embroidery, as well as dedicated badging.
It has five-spoke 22-inch directional wheels that have a diamond-cut finish for the spokes that are contrasted with gloss black as you move toward the inside of the wheel. The welcome lights are LED, and the occupants will also get to experience the Bentley Diamond Illumination, which involves cabin lighting through handcrafted leather.
Meanwhile, the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Hybrid that is shown inside the booth has its paint shade named after Woolf Barnato, who was one of the original Bentley Boys. The name of the color was changed back in 2003, and it is a rename of that shade that is now known as British Racing Green.
The Flying Spur in question also comes with 22-inch wheels, but these are a different model, which is called Ten Spoke Sports wheel, and it is finished in Pale Brodgar Satin.
It is a modern and sporty look for a hybrid with 544 ps (536 hp) and 750 Nm (533 lb.-ft.) of torque. Power comes from a 2.9-liter V6 turbocharged gasoline engine that is complemented by an electric motor.
Those who get inside will witness the high-gloss carbon fiber finish instead of wood veneer panels, as most expect to see in a modern Bentley.
A special optic resin process was used to enhance the appearance of the carbon fiber weave, while the rest of the trim involves Burnt Oak, as well as fine, soft-touch, leather on every surface inside that is not wood, metal, or carbon fiber. All the elements inside were made by the Mulliner division.
The Flying Spur Mulliner Hybrid is the latest addition to the range, and it comes with the lowest emissions of any Bentley in history, with just 75 grams of CO2 per kilometer in the WLTP cycle.
It is enough for a combined range that is estimated at 805 kilometers (about 500 mi), and 41 kilometers (about 25.48 mi) can be driven in its all-electric mode, according to estimates made using the WTLP cycle.
