Bentley Is Hiring, and They Are Looking for 200 Extraordinary Candidates

Bentley is moving forward with its Beyond100 strategy, and that involves making more electric vehicles. Those EVs will require more employees than the British marque already has, so it is time to hire new people. With that in mind, it might be a great idea to check out their career section if you ever wanted to at least apply for a job at Bentley.
Do not imagine that all the 200 new vacancies are for production line jobs, and they are not for white-collar employees only. Instead, think of it as an opportunity for engineers, including those involved in software development. For example, those who have experience in UX/UI development might want to look at the career page.
The same should be said about software engineers, but it would be helpful to have a generous “toolbox” of knowledge beforehand, as well as those who are electrical systems engineers. The roles are based at Bentley's headquarters in Crewe, which is in the United Kingdom.
The luxury marque has invested quite a bit of money, think multi-million-pound investments, into a brand-new engineering office, so they are interested in having their new hires there, instead of someplace else on the Globe with a laptop in front of them. However, do not despair, as there will also be remote work available, but it will depend on the job, as well as on how the team is organized.
Ideally, you should be prepared to go to the office and do your thing there, instead of hoping that you might land the job and not set foot in the UK while doing it.
If the latter is what you dream of, it might not be the best place for you, but there are other jobs – not necessarily in the automotive industry – as far as we know which would do that trick for you.
Most of the roles that are currently available, with Bentley estimating about 50 percent, are focused on electrical competencies. So, if this is something that you are currently studying in university, or you already have experience in the field that is relevant in any way, it might be a great moment to check out the career page of the British marque.
Also sought after are engineering project managers, buyers, and all the other employees that are relevant in covering the full spectrum of the business. If neither fits the bill for you, nor you have no experience, maybe look for an internship instead.
Again, Bentley wants to do full electrification of its product range within seven years, so we expect that there will be other hiring opportunities within the firm in the next years.
Oh, and remember, if they ask where you see yourself in five years, be sure to reply with something that involves developing a luxury electric vehicle and software for it, because it sounds like the job description for most of these new openings.
The same should be said about software engineers, but it would be helpful to have a generous “toolbox” of knowledge beforehand, as well as those who are electrical systems engineers. The roles are based at Bentley's headquarters in Crewe, which is in the United Kingdom.
The luxury marque has invested quite a bit of money, think multi-million-pound investments, into a brand-new engineering office, so they are interested in having their new hires there, instead of someplace else on the Globe with a laptop in front of them. However, do not despair, as there will also be remote work available, but it will depend on the job, as well as on how the team is organized.
Ideally, you should be prepared to go to the office and do your thing there, instead of hoping that you might land the job and not set foot in the UK while doing it.
If the latter is what you dream of, it might not be the best place for you, but there are other jobs – not necessarily in the automotive industry – as far as we know which would do that trick for you.
Most of the roles that are currently available, with Bentley estimating about 50 percent, are focused on electrical competencies. So, if this is something that you are currently studying in university, or you already have experience in the field that is relevant in any way, it might be a great moment to check out the career page of the British marque.
Also sought after are engineering project managers, buyers, and all the other employees that are relevant in covering the full spectrum of the business. If neither fits the bill for you, nor you have no experience, maybe look for an internship instead.
Again, Bentley wants to do full electrification of its product range within seven years, so we expect that there will be other hiring opportunities within the firm in the next years.
Oh, and remember, if they ask where you see yourself in five years, be sure to reply with something that involves developing a luxury electric vehicle and software for it, because it sounds like the job description for most of these new openings.