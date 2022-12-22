Bentley's Mulliner Celebrates Commissioning Milestone, Because It's Always Good To Be Rich

Deep-pocketed car enthusiasts, and those for whom vehicles are only as good as the badge on them, have helped Bentley’s Mulliner Division reach a new milestone. The company’s personalization arm, which was established in 2014, and operates with the Bentley styling studio, has just reached a milestone, having created 500 unique projects this year along.
The latest achievement comprises rare vehicles like the Batur and Blower, as well as a generous variety of unique customer projects, and it comes after their previous milestone of 1,000 commissions that took them no less than seven years to complete.
“Reaching the milestone 500th commission in a year would not have been possible without the ongoing support of both the main Bentley Design Studio, and all the other functions of the wider Mulliner Team,” said Bentley CCO of Mulliner & Motorsport, Paul Dickinson. “2021 had already been a record year for Mulliner Design that saw the team needing to grow by 50% to meet customer demands, and in 2022 that team has really been tested as it has seen a year-on-year increase of 85% in customer / retailer commissions.”
As for the milestone vehicle, it is a Flying Spur S Hybrid, one of the first to have been personalized by Mulliner. Destined for a UK customer who preferred to remain anonymous, the luxury sedan sports a new Blue exterior color, with brightwork trim, and 22-inch alloys in black. On the inside, it has diamond-quilted Beluga hide upholstery, high-gloss carbon fiber veneer, polished metal air vents, controls, and dial bezels, and several accents in Klein Blue hide. The latter was also used for the six o’clock marker on the steering wheel, for the gearshift lever, and for the seats, and floor mats.
Other Mulliner commissions that saw the light of day during the last year include the Continental GT ordered by their Tampa Bay dealer. It has a Marlin Blue satin paint finish, polished steel brightwork, and a few other special accents. Tri-color coachline, Mulliner White main hide on the inside, combined with Imperial Blue as the secondary upholstery, Signal Yellow piping, Piano Mulliner White, Piano Marin decorations, and others are just some of the highlights of this project.
A Bentley Continental GT Convertible commissioned by the Naples dealer in Florida was another special car, with its Arctica White exterior, Dragonfly Blue pinstripe, and 22-inch alloys. In the cabin, the open-top grand tourer combines Arctic and Porpoise hides, with the dual-veneer fascia and waist rails presented in high-gloss Piano. It also features Naples Arctica Collection treadplates, and Bentley embroidered headrests. The Ominous Collection commissioned by Bentley Tampa Bay also came to life this year, featuring special looks inside and out, and a few exclusive touches too.
