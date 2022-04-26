Bentley Is Looking for 100 New Employees Starting Today, Engineers Wanted

Bentley has an ambitious plan called Beyond 100, and it will involve launching a new electric model each year from 2025. Those ambitions will require more engineers, and the British marque has announced it will have a phased recruitment drive with 100 engineering vacancies. More than half of those are focused on software, UX, and UI development, as well as electrical systems.
Not that long ago, we wrote about Aston Martin looking for new employees, as well as Morgan looking for designers, so it is now time for another British marque to seek an enhancement of its workforce. All the positions will be based in Crewe, so this will not work in an entirely remote scenario.
After the company invested several million pounds into a new office space for its engineering department, Bentley has decided to deploy a hybrid working scenario, as well as apply collaboration zones and hot desks to promote more discussion between its employees, as well as increase teamwork.
For those who are unaware of these concepts, the idea of a hot desk means that it is a shared space between some coworkers, and all that someone has to do to use the computer in front of them is to log in with their company-issued user account and they will find all their files there. Moreover, it also means that an employee could sit next to the window one day and in an entirely different place in the office the next.
Meanwhile, collaboration zones involve specially designed areas in an office space where people would meet up and work on a specific part of a project together. They are like conference rooms, but without the usual confines and restrictions of the former. The idea is to have employees talking to each other on new projects instead of sticking to the traditional workflow.
We already know that Bentley aims for full electrification of its product range within eight years, so about half of the vacancies are focused on electrical competencies. All the available jobs will be posted in due time on the company's career website, so be sure to check that out if your resume fits the bill.
