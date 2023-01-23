Bentley's Newest Bespoke Continental GT S Models Celebrate the Marque's Bathurst Win

As a symbol of elegance, power, and luxury in the automotive world, Bentley manufactures some of the most sought-after vehicles today. But the VW-owned British brand does not refrain from diving into endurance racing. To remember the two-year-old win in Australia’s Bathurst 12 Hour race, Bentley decided to give the world something to celebrate. Here’s what exactly.
It’s not very easy to abstain from looking at a Bentley when the occasion presents itself. The manufacturer’s vehicles are all wildly attractive and impress with their elegant designs and generous sizes. However, can it get better than just ordering a “basic” V8-powered Continental? Well, yes! And, get this, it doesn’t involve going for the W12-equipped Speed version!
Bentley Sydney wanted to properly remind everyone that the Continental GT3 – the gentleman racer’s racing car – won at Bathurst in 2020. Their choice? Two spanking-new limited-edition Continental GT S two-door sedans each come with 542 hp (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. Sporting a V8 like the GT3, these two special Mulliner cars also celebrate the debut of the S range in Australia.
There’s no performance change for the two special Continentals. Both have the same power figures and can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in four seconds. However, the differentiating aspects are present inside and outside.
Thanks to individual specifications, the first Continental GT S that glorifies winning V8 performance comes in a green-over-black configuration. However, this being Bentley we’re talking about, the paintwork is pristine and is known as Apple Green. It’s also a hint at the GT3’s racing livery. There are also a couple of blacked-out elements that enhance the sporty look. These include some additions in carbon fiber. Moreover, the grille shows the number seven painted on it.
Inside, the darker color allows the masterfully done green accents to pop out without being too in your face. The headrests come with Bathurst stitched onto them and the treadplates remind the driver that the car is truly special with this simple expression – “One of Two.” There’s also an indication next to the powerful expression that says “Bathurst 12hr Tribute” in case the buyer will ever forget what he’s driving. While sitting behind the wheel, the driver will notice the Australian track’s shape added as a metal overlay on the carbon fiber fascia. However, that part will be more visible to the passenger.
The drivers who worked together to bring the win in 2020 are honored as well – their names are etched onto the center console.
"We are proud to help Bentley celebrate that famous result with this pair of incredibly special and unique Continental GT S vehicles, much like the pair of Continental GT3 entries that were so impressive on the Mountain for many memorable years," said Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis.
The second car is finished in Silver Tempest and reminds us of the time when the second-generation Continental GT3 started racing in 2018. Other than this, it looks exactly like the first one.
The owners of these vehicles will receive a 1:18 scale model of the winning GT3 and a “framed artifact.”
This is how Bentley’s Mulliner division kickstarts 2023 after delivering 500 bespoke creations last year.
Finally, the Continental GT3 weighs less than 2,866 lb (1,300 kg) thanks to a structure made mostly of aluminum and other carbon fiber bits and pieces. The automaker added a redesigned dry sump system, new intakes, a new exhaust system, and different intercoolers, and lifted the power restriction for the eight-cylinder engine. Aerodynamic upgrades together with improved suspension and braking systems completed the vehicle.
Bentley Sydney wanted to properly remind everyone that the Continental GT3 – the gentleman racer’s racing car – won at Bathurst in 2020. Their choice? Two spanking-new limited-edition Continental GT S two-door sedans each come with 542 hp (550 ps) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. Sporting a V8 like the GT3, these two special Mulliner cars also celebrate the debut of the S range in Australia.
There’s no performance change for the two special Continentals. Both have the same power figures and can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in four seconds. However, the differentiating aspects are present inside and outside.
Thanks to individual specifications, the first Continental GT S that glorifies winning V8 performance comes in a green-over-black configuration. However, this being Bentley we’re talking about, the paintwork is pristine and is known as Apple Green. It’s also a hint at the GT3’s racing livery. There are also a couple of blacked-out elements that enhance the sporty look. These include some additions in carbon fiber. Moreover, the grille shows the number seven painted on it.
Inside, the darker color allows the masterfully done green accents to pop out without being too in your face. The headrests come with Bathurst stitched onto them and the treadplates remind the driver that the car is truly special with this simple expression – “One of Two.” There’s also an indication next to the powerful expression that says “Bathurst 12hr Tribute” in case the buyer will ever forget what he’s driving. While sitting behind the wheel, the driver will notice the Australian track’s shape added as a metal overlay on the carbon fiber fascia. However, that part will be more visible to the passenger.
The drivers who worked together to bring the win in 2020 are honored as well – their names are etched onto the center console.
"We are proud to help Bentley celebrate that famous result with this pair of incredibly special and unique Continental GT S vehicles, much like the pair of Continental GT3 entries that were so impressive on the Mountain for many memorable years," said Bathurst 12 Hour Event Director Shane Rudzis.
The second car is finished in Silver Tempest and reminds us of the time when the second-generation Continental GT3 started racing in 2018. Other than this, it looks exactly like the first one.
The owners of these vehicles will receive a 1:18 scale model of the winning GT3 and a “framed artifact.”
This is how Bentley’s Mulliner division kickstarts 2023 after delivering 500 bespoke creations last year.
Finally, the Continental GT3 weighs less than 2,866 lb (1,300 kg) thanks to a structure made mostly of aluminum and other carbon fiber bits and pieces. The automaker added a redesigned dry sump system, new intakes, a new exhaust system, and different intercoolers, and lifted the power restriction for the eight-cylinder engine. Aerodynamic upgrades together with improved suspension and braking systems completed the vehicle.