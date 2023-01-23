Porsche Consulting to Design Sakuu's 3D-Printed Lithium-Metal Cell Factories

Sakuu has already shared a lot with us. We know its Sakuu-LM (Lithium Metal) cells offer 800 Wh/l, which equates to about 300 Wh/kg. They also present discharge rates of 3C and should be powering two-wheelers since the end of 2022, but that has not happened. That did not prevent the startup from choosing Porsche Consulting to design its future factories.

6 photos