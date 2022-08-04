Sakuú Opens New Engineering Hub in Silicon Valley to Develop Solid-State Battery Printing

Sakuú seems to be pretty confident in the two products it wants to sell: a pouch cell with a lithium metal anode and a 300 Wh/kg energy density called Sakuú-LM and its 3D printed solid-state cell. The company opened an engineering hub in Silicon Valley to further improve its printing techniques.
The 79,000-square-foot (7,339-square-meter) facility will house 115 employees by the first quarter of 2023. These guys will work in five teams: additive manufacturing, battery, engineering, material science, and R&D. It may sound like they interfere with each other until you learn that Sakuú is not willing to make only batteries.
According to Robert Bagheri, the company will also have “non-battery manufacturing platforms” to produce “medical devices, IoT sensors, and other cutting-edge electrical devices.” The Sakuú CEO also reinforced the Kavian platform, which the company uses to manufacture its batteries.
Although Sakuú said it could produce solid-state batteries in an economically feasible way with 3D printing, it is still keeping information about these cells pretty close to the chest. The company is not so secretive about the Sakuú-LM. Apart from the 300 Wh/kg energy density, the company also shared that it can stand a discharge rate of 3C. We’re yet to confirm if that also applies to charging rates.
Apart from producing client product demos, the engineering hub will train future employees for the company’s factories, the first of which should be called Sakuú G-One. Curiously, Sakuú recently opened a battery pilot line facility that is making battery samples for its clients, which makes the engineering hub sound redundant in that aspect. The cell startup plan is to have a global output of 60 GWh by 2028.
Sakuú is yet to disclose which car companies are testing its batteries and when it plans to put them into series production. If the new engineering hub helps it reveal more of these crucial details, it will be more than welcome.
