Bentley Mulliner Batur Goes for Gold, Features 3D-Printed 18-Carat Trim

By now, everybody knows what 3D printing is, or at least has some sort of idea about the basics of it. The process of additive manufacturing can get quite complex, but the results speak for themselves and Bentley is the first carmaker who chose to use 3d print trim inside one of their cars.
The model in question is the highly exclusive Bentley Mulliner Batur, only 18 examples of which will ever be produced. The car will feature 210 grams of 18-carat solid yellow gold, taking the shape of the centerpiece Charisma Dial and Bentley’s iconic Organ Stop vent controls.
The 3D gold trim pieces start as CAD designs before undergoing a laser melting process, which is exciting for every engineering-savvy person out there. This opens the way for highly intricate and complex designs to adorn the interior of luxury or exotic cars.
The company's representatives show excitement about venturing into a new era of manufacturing, with Dr. Matthias Rabe, Member of the Board for Research and Development at Bentley Motors saying, “As Bentley embraces an exciting future, we see huge potential in advanced, innovative technologies. Processes such as 3D printed gold will be a springboard that allows our customers an even greater ability to personalize, further enhancing the individualization program offered on every car.”
It comes as natural that such an innovative process in the car industry is being introduced on a limited production vehicle. However, as is always with new technology, it is likely that it will eventually trickle down to less exclusive cars.
Another benefit of introducing additive manufacturing for Bentley is furthering its commitment to sustainability. All of the gold used in the Batur comes from recycled jewelry that gets ground into a fine powder needed for 3D printing. With the automaker striving to become carbon neutral by 2030, ensuring no environmental impact for precious metal mining is a big step forward.
Bentley even invested another $3.66 million (€3.44 million) to double its additive manufacturing capabilities. The Crewe factory will use those facilities to manufacture bespoke personalization options for future exclusive models and expand the use of 3D-printed gold in a range of new-generation models.
