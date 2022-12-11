Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Gets Catfished Into the Wagon Game

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – now that’s a name we haven’t heard in a while, especially since all eyes are on the Batur today as far as the luxury cruisers born in Crewe are concerned.
Nonetheless, don’t think of it as an official spotlight put on it, because it’s not real. It has sugardesign_1 behind it, who shared the digital illustrations on social media at the beginning of the week.
As it now stands gracing the digital realm, the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a very family-friendly alternative to the Bentayga and the Flying Spur alike. It’s not the prettiest wagon we have seen, so we’ve got to be thankful that it is fake, as it kind of looks like a catfish. But then again, the real thing is not exactly that good looking either, is it?
The space between the axles has grown in size to make room for a very spacious back seat. Unless you’re one of those people who call the tailgate a door, it has four instead of two, and new rear quarter panels that were shaped to fit the design. Ending with a spoiler, the long roof wasn’t arched towards the rear, so on a real car, those sitting at the back would have enough headroom to still be friends with the driver after a long journey, not to mention a very generous trunk area behind them.
Since less is often more, the digital artist chose to retain the overall look of the back end, so it has the same taillights, bumper, diffuser, and exhaust trim. The same can be said about the face too, and even the wheels carry over without any virtual modifications whatsoever. One thing that is new, besides the aforementioned things obviously, is the color, and to us, it gives it a rather posh presence. So, would an estate variant of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar cut it if you ignore the whole crossover frenzy?
As it now stands gracing the digital realm, the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a very family-friendly alternative to the Bentayga and the Flying Spur alike. It’s not the prettiest wagon we have seen, so we’ve got to be thankful that it is fake, as it kind of looks like a catfish. But then again, the real thing is not exactly that good looking either, is it?
The space between the axles has grown in size to make room for a very spacious back seat. Unless you’re one of those people who call the tailgate a door, it has four instead of two, and new rear quarter panels that were shaped to fit the design. Ending with a spoiler, the long roof wasn’t arched towards the rear, so on a real car, those sitting at the back would have enough headroom to still be friends with the driver after a long journey, not to mention a very generous trunk area behind them.
Since less is often more, the digital artist chose to retain the overall look of the back end, so it has the same taillights, bumper, diffuser, and exhaust trim. The same can be said about the face too, and even the wheels carry over without any virtual modifications whatsoever. One thing that is new, besides the aforementioned things obviously, is the color, and to us, it gives it a rather posh presence. So, would an estate variant of the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar cut it if you ignore the whole crossover frenzy?