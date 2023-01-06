This Tiny Museum Is a Luxurious Trip Down Rolls-Royce Memory Lane

Founded a whopping 117 years ago as of 2023, Rolls-Royce is, without a doubt, the most iconic manufacturer of luxury cars in the world. At least among the brands that still exist. So it's not surprising that many of its classic models are spending their retirement years in museums.
But while many automobiles bearing the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament reside in fancy and famous museums, some are being kept in more low-profile showrooms. Howard Lengert's "Hooper Place" in Leduc County, Canada, is one of those places. And while it's not as fancy as the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, it's home to Canada's largest collections of Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars. And needless to say, it includes a few incredible gems.
For starters, the building they're being kept in is a smaller replica of the Hooper factory, which produced Rolls-Royce bodies until the 1950s.
The tour kicks off with a 1953 Bentley R-Type chassis, one of only 12 shipped to Canada. And before you say it's not a Rolls-Royce, do keep in mind that Bentley was under RR ownership from 1931 to 1970. In addition, the R-Type was pretty much identical to the Silver Dawn beyond the front grille.
The collection also includes a few notable pre-WW2 models, starting with a 1929 20 HP boat-tail speedster. Also known as the Twenty, this series was built from 1922 to 1929 with inline-six engines. Its successor, the 20/25, is also here in the form of a gorgeous 1934 version.
The lineage continues with a very special 1937 25/30 that was custom-built for a wealthy family. Not only does it come with a bespoke writing desk and a vanity case, but it also features the family crest on its rear doors. Howard also owns a couple of 1930s Phantom IIs, including a super-rare Landaulet variant.
The two-tone 1936 Phantom III is even more special, because it was used in the Peking to Paris Rally in 2010, completing the journey without issues aside from a split wheel.
If you're into slightly more modern vehicles from the brand, you'll also see a 1951 Silver Dawn and a 1953 Silver Wraith. Howard also bought a Camargue, an oddball Rolls-Royce that doesn't get as much love as it deserves nowadays.
Introduced in 1975, the two-door luxury coupe was the company's first post-war production car not designed in-house. Penned by Paolo Martin at Pininfarina, it came with a 6.75-liter V8 engine and remained in the assembly until 1986. Despite the long production run, only 531 units were sold, which makes it rarer than most iconic models from the British brand.
Speaking of rare, Howard also owns a very early Silver Ghost. One of the company's first production models, the Silver Ghost is the origin of Rolls-Royce's claim of making the "best car in the world." Unfortunately, the Silver Ghost was not parked in the museum at the time our host did the tour, but you can check out the other vehicles by watching the video below.
