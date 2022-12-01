ATL Jacob Treats Rapper Future With Custom Yamaha Banshee for His 39th Birthday

We’ve all joked that, if we became rich, we’d treat our friends to the nicest things. Well, producer ATL Jacob does get to do that and gave rapper Future a custom Yamaha Banshee for his 39th birthday.
On November 20, rapper Future just turned 39 years old, and his friends and family all joined in to wish him a happy birthday. But his close friend, producer ATL Jacob, went one step further. Because he decided to show his appreciation with a custom gift.
In a short video shared on his Instagram Stories on November 30, Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, revealed he received a custom quad-bike from ATL Jacob (real name Jacob Canady), writing that his "brother came through for me."
The custom all-terrain vehicle includes nods to Future's most recent album, I Never Liked You, which he released this year on April 29. It comes with a nod to its debut at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart right in front, reading "DEBUT #1" right above the radiator grill. Meanwhile, the front and rear fenders all show the album's cover photo, which is rapper Future sitting in a Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit.
But that's not all. Because on the side, the ATV features the entire track list of the album, all 16 songs. The bonus tracks from the Deluxe Edition are not printed on the right side, but the short video doesn't give a complete tour, so it might be likely that they appear on the other side.
When it comes to the quad bike, it seems to be a Yamaha Banshee from the 1990s. It originally comes with a two-stroke, twin-cylinder engine, but it's unclear from the short video if it maintains its original powertrain.
Besides the nods to Future's album, it comes with other changes, including brake and clutch levers, braided brake lines, and more custom features, including side steps.
So far, the rapper has kept it easy with normal cars and doesn’t generally adventure on quad bikes, but the Yamaha Banshee is a real force to be reckoned with.
The two-stroke quad bike is known to be really fast and, if he doesn’t have any experience with them, it could go very wrong incredibly fast. Just remember what happened to Ozzy Osborne and the Yamaha Banshee that nearly killed him in 2003.
Future hasn’t revealed whether he tried it out yet, but later that night he added several pictures of himself and what looks like a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 for a night out.
In his collection, the rapper has other expensive cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Bentayga, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. He also has a Chevrolet K5 Blazer and now a Yamaha Banshee.
In a short video shared on his Instagram Stories on November 30, Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, revealed he received a custom quad-bike from ATL Jacob (real name Jacob Canady), writing that his "brother came through for me."
The custom all-terrain vehicle includes nods to Future's most recent album, I Never Liked You, which he released this year on April 29. It comes with a nod to its debut at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart right in front, reading "DEBUT #1" right above the radiator grill. Meanwhile, the front and rear fenders all show the album's cover photo, which is rapper Future sitting in a Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit.
But that's not all. Because on the side, the ATV features the entire track list of the album, all 16 songs. The bonus tracks from the Deluxe Edition are not printed on the right side, but the short video doesn't give a complete tour, so it might be likely that they appear on the other side.
When it comes to the quad bike, it seems to be a Yamaha Banshee from the 1990s. It originally comes with a two-stroke, twin-cylinder engine, but it's unclear from the short video if it maintains its original powertrain.
Besides the nods to Future's album, it comes with other changes, including brake and clutch levers, braided brake lines, and more custom features, including side steps.
So far, the rapper has kept it easy with normal cars and doesn’t generally adventure on quad bikes, but the Yamaha Banshee is a real force to be reckoned with.
The two-stroke quad bike is known to be really fast and, if he doesn’t have any experience with them, it could go very wrong incredibly fast. Just remember what happened to Ozzy Osborne and the Yamaha Banshee that nearly killed him in 2003.
Future hasn’t revealed whether he tried it out yet, but later that night he added several pictures of himself and what looks like a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 for a night out.
In his collection, the rapper has other expensive cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Bentley Bentayga, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes-Maybach S 580, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. He also has a Chevrolet K5 Blazer and now a Yamaha Banshee.