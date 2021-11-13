Rapper Future Gets 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Joins His Luxurious Collection

Rappers are known for always choosing luxurious vehicles to validate their status, and Future is no different. With a lot of expensive cars in his garage, he just added the new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
There is nothing rappers like more than posing on social media, holding stacks of money next to expensive cars. Future doesn’t always display his collection on social media, but when he does, it’s worth mentioning.
In a recent picture, shared on his Instagram Story, the rapper posed with a new vehicle, a white 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The new model is 7” (19 cm) longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class. It offers more space for the rear passengers. Plus, the rear seats also feature executive seats with massage options, a mobile office, and a refrigerator. The interior is very well insulated, and Mercedes-Benz worked with Burmeister for an active road noise compensation system. I have a hard time imagining the meetings Future needs to attend in this luxurious ride.
When it comes to what comes under the hood, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes with two power versions: gasoline and hybrid.
We don’t know which version Future opted for, but the gasoline option, called S 680 4MATIC comes with a V12 engine putting out 604 horsepower (612 PS) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 2000-4000 rpm. It accelerates from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The hybrid, S 580 4MATIC EQ boost has a V8 engine which puts out 496 horsepower (503 PS) with 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque at 2000-4500 rpm. Slightly slower than the gasoline version, it accelerates 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
The luxurious Mercedes model will feel right at home as it joins the rapper’s Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur and Continental GT and Porsche 911 Turbo S.
In a recent picture, shared on his Instagram Story, the rapper posed with a new vehicle, a white 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The new model is 7” (19 cm) longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class. It offers more space for the rear passengers. Plus, the rear seats also feature executive seats with massage options, a mobile office, and a refrigerator. The interior is very well insulated, and Mercedes-Benz worked with Burmeister for an active road noise compensation system. I have a hard time imagining the meetings Future needs to attend in this luxurious ride.
When it comes to what comes under the hood, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes with two power versions: gasoline and hybrid.
We don’t know which version Future opted for, but the gasoline option, called S 680 4MATIC comes with a V12 engine putting out 604 horsepower (612 PS) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 2000-4000 rpm. It accelerates from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The hybrid, S 580 4MATIC EQ boost has a V8 engine which puts out 496 horsepower (503 PS) with 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque at 2000-4500 rpm. Slightly slower than the gasoline version, it accelerates 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed limited at 155 mph (249 kph).
The luxurious Mercedes model will feel right at home as it joins the rapper’s Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur and Continental GT and Porsche 911 Turbo S.