The Perfect Blend Between Classic and Modern Styling Does Exist and This Tiny House Has It

Folks, exactly when Mobil Traum Haus (MTH) got its start isn't quite clear. But what is evident is the level of experience this crew has in building a unique and mobile habitat tuned to get you back in touch with the natural world around you. According to their website, one of the founders, Ulf Trübel, has over 35 years of experience in woodworking and architecture, while the other, Bettina Laabs, is all about project coordination, design, and business. This is the knowledge that they pour into every single project they undertake.
Now, one thing you need to keep in mind when talking about MTH is that they build each unit and home to the tastes and requirements of future owners. Yes, each home is entirely different from all others they've crafted so far, and that alone is priceless. But, to get a decent idea of the sort of work they can achieve, we'll be looking at the one and only unit they display on their website.
To best understand exactly what's possible with this crew, I invite you on a little off-grid journey through imagination. Let's say you ended up calling this crew and asked for their expertise. Once you receive your home, one of the first things you'll notice is that it sits upon a galvanized chassis. The exterior cladding you behold will depend on which option you choose, but no matter your choice for the exterior materials, roofing, or interior paneling, it is from 100% eco-friendly and renewable resources.
your home during the colder months. If that's the case, once you've entered the dwelling, your first impression may be that it's warm. This is achieved with a wooden frame structure with up to 120 mm (4.72 in) of insulation and underfloor heating. The latter is crucial in heating the entire home, not just the upper portion of the living space. A vapor barrier and integrated rain gutters ensure the wood framing isn't attacked by the elements and rots.
Depending on the size of your home, you'll have access to spaces like living and dining rooms, bedrooms, and fully equipped bathrooms and kitchens. Now, that may not be anything special, but what is rather attractive is the interior design displayed in the image gallery.
Raw wooden doors and ceiling sit as a perfect contrast to the modern entertainment center and cabinetry found throughout the home. Sure, most of the furnishings have that rustic cabin-like touch, including spice racks and the expansive kitchen countertop, but as you continue through the house, all that's incredibly balanced with a minimalist bathroom and all the appliances you could ever need. There's even a wine fridge in this unit and the possibility of adding a washer/dryer combo.
money you spend depends on the needs your home will be meeting; this dictates its final size. Yes, you can pay from $20,000 to $200,000; the choice is yours. Best of all, this price also includes the living systems necessary to keep you alive off-grid. But you could always add some solar panels to this bugger.
At the end of the day, the beauty of any tiny home is its ability to just pick up and go whenever you feel like it. Yet the catch with this one is that you'll need to be transported by a specialized crew, which will cost extra every time you want to change the scenery. Nonetheless, it helps to know your tiny living options.
