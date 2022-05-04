Custom Tiny House Hummingbird Was Definitely Built to Stand Out

Like their bigger non-mobile counterparts, tiny homes on wheels can be customized to individual needs and styles. This custom dwelling looks incredibly inviting, and we cannot help but notice that a pop of color was all it needed to stand out from the sea of tinies.
Designed by the skilled team from Summit Tiny Homes, this Hummingbird model has everything you need, including a light-filled living room, a fully-equipped kitchen, a cozy main floor bedroom, a spa-like bathroom, and a generous loft.
Built on a triple-axle trailer, this tiny home measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length and it's 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. A blue door opens up to reveal a beautiful interior that offers 240 sq ft (22 sq meters) of living space. Compared to the standard rusting Hummingbird, this one has blue accents in every area that stand out against the wood elements and white walls.
The living room features a couch with storage underneath. A few steps ahead is a dining space, which includes a table for two positioned in front of a large window. The kitchen has custom concrete overlay countertops, a sink, a fridge with freezer, a four-burner stove, a hood vent, and several drawers and shelves for storage.
Next is the bathroom. This area was designed to offer a spa-like experience. It has a big bathtub, a vanity, wooden free floating shelves, a flush toilet, and a washer/dryer combo.
At the rear is the bedroom, which has just enough space for a queen-size bed and a closet. One big plus is that this room is filled with natural light thanks to the two big windows that surround the bed. Above is the loft, which can be accessed via a slide-out ladder. That's where guests or kids can sleep.
Summit Tiny Homes doesn't offer a price for this custom model. But it's worth noting its standard Hummingbird $129,999 CAD ($101,287 USD). Of course, the price can vary depending on the materials, finishes, and appliances requested.
