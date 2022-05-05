On the Wrong Side of the Road, On the Right Side of the Camper

Building a camper on top of one of the best 4x4 rigs around might be a good idea, especially if you correctly chose a highly fuel-efficient vehicle, such as the Toyota Hilux diesel.
Campers are nice, and they provide a certain level of comfort and privacy that you won't get in your apartment. Moreover, sometimes you just want to sleep, eat, or work in silence, and, exactly then, one of your neighbors is trying their new sound system or Red Devil. Then, all you have to do is go down to the parking lot, jump inside a camper, and drive. If it's possible to go on top of a hill surrounded only by Mother Nature, that's even better. But you can't do that with any kind of vehicle.
This camper was made for the Japanese market and is based on a 1989 Toyota Hilux pickup. We know this vehicle, but while in the U.S. was sold with a gasoline-powered engine, this one comes with an oil-burner. Initially, it was a naturally-aspirated version, which went through an important upgrade. Now it's a turbo-diesel and offers 111 hp (112 PS) and 231 lb-ft (313 Nm) of twisting force. It is paired to a five-speed manual that sends the power to the rear axle or in all corners via a two-speed transfer case.
While this truck is a good starting point for a truck camper, you need to know that it is a left-hand drive. It means that in traffic, all the overtakes will be more difficult. In open areas, on the other hand, it won't matter. But still, you'll have to row the gears with the left hand since it's a three-pedal car. Other than that, we are just admiring the interior layout.
One of the best things about this vehicle is the ceiling, which features rice-paper style overhead lighting. At the front, there is a cab-over bunk area that offers a panoramic view, with front and side windows. On top of that (literally), there is a pop-up roof with zip-open panels. The living quarter is furnished with wood and seating with integrated storage.
Going to the back of the truck, you'll find a kitchen area fitted with wood countertops, a sink, a cooktop, and a refrigerator/freezer. All of these were installed during the last refurbishment in 2020. Last but not least, there is a bathroom area with a composting toilet and a shower. The overhaul was performed by the Reconjr selling dealer.
For off-grid living, this off-road camper is also fitted with a solar panel on the roof, which can provide electricity for your laptop. At the same time, you'll be working surrounded by nature, not by annoying neighbors. The auction for this vehicle will end on May 12, and worth knowing that the pickup has only 52,000 kilometers (around 35,000 miles) on the clock, which means nothing for a Toyota 2.8-liter diesel.
