The Most Expensive Cars in the World (That You Could Theoretically Buy in 2023)

Auction houses, art collectors, and scalpers worldwide have entirely destroyed the 'expensive cars' market, but that doesn't mean vehicles now worth millions that high of an MSRP at the factory gate, as it were.
With that in mind, I decided to research every carmaker out there, boutique or not, and see which car models have the highest starting price. It was challenging, and the following list will forever be a work in progress, destined to be tuned up (read: updated) whenever something new comes up.
Without further ado, these are the most expensive new cars on sale today, and whether you feel they are worth more than a nice penthouse or not is entirely up to you. These prices are probably the lowest they will ever have, after all.
#1: Bugatti Chiron Profilée - $10,546,00 (9,792,500 Euros)
The Bugatti Chiron is already one of the world's most exclusive and sought-after hypercars, but the one-off Profilée takes things to a whole new level. Created by Atelier Molsheim, Bugatti's skunkworks team, the Profilee is a bespoke version of the Chiron with unique design elements and custom touches.
In character, the Profilée maintains much of the purity of the Chiron Pur Sport and is powered by the same 1,479 HP (1,500 PS), quad-turbocharged, 16-cylinder engine in the Chiron. Featuring 15 percent shorter transmission ratios than the Chiron Sport, the Profilée can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.3 seconds and up to 124 mph (200 kph) in a mind-bending 5.5 seconds.
Thanks to different aero and gearing, it also trounces the Chiron Pur sport's top speed as it's limited to 236 mph (380 kph) instead of 'only' 217 mph (350 kph).
By far, the most insane detail about the Chiron Profilée, and I'm also including the one-of-a-kind Argent Atlantique paint, which was exclusively developed for this car, is that only one will ever exist. This is probably why it was sold through RM Sotheby's for over $10 million, making it the most valuable new car ever sold at auction.
#2: Bugatti Centodieci - $9,678,000 (9,000,000 Euros)
Technically, the Centodieci is no longer available to buy in 2023, but the last of the 10 units to be ever manufactured was delivered in December 2022, making it an MY 2023 vehicle.
Introduced by the French dream maker in 2019 as a limited-edition hypercar, the Bugatti Centodieci commemorates the 110th anniversary of the brand.
The model is a tribute to the iconic Bugatti EB110 from the '90s, which is why it looks like no other modern hypercar and has a retro vibe, especially in white. Its wide stance, the double-bubble roof, and various aerodynamic enhancements are a bit over the top, even for Bugatti, and the Centodieci is actually less slipper through the air than the Chiron.
That said, featuring a 1,578-horsepower (1,600 PS) version of the quad-turbocharged W16 in the Chiron helps it go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.4 seconds, onward to a top speed of 236 mph (380 kph).
Production of the Centodieci was limited to just 10 units, each priced at 9 million euros ($9,678,000).
#3: Pagani Huayra Codalunga - $7,525,000 (7,000,000 Euros)
With a more streamlined design inspired by the work of 1960s coachbuilders, the limited edition model was developed and is being built by Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, which was re-branded from the Special Projects division.
The Grand Complicazioni department is exclusively in charge of one-offs and few-off vehicles, so nobody was surprised when the Codalunga was announced to be built in just 5 units.
The slipper hypercar has a rear engine cover that has a 3.7 square-meter footprint, making it over a foot (360 mm) longer than the not-exactly-tiny cover on the Huayra coupe.
Underneath that sculpted hood sits the most potent iteration of the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V12 from the Huayra, developing no less than 829 HP (840 PS) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. Weighing in at 2,822 pounds (1,280 kg), you can bet that the Codalunga is no slouch, but Pagani has not offered any performance specs.
#4: Bugatti W16 Mistral - $5,374,000 (5,000,000 Euros)
Revealed in 2022, the W16 Mistral is marketed as the fastest roadster in the world, of which only 99 units will ever be built by Bugatti. It also marks the last unique Bugatti model to use the sixteen-cylinder engine introduced with the Veyron in 2005.
Based not on the Chiron but on the special Divo coupe, the W16 Mistral is quite a send-off for the mighty W16 engine. The car also takes inspiration from the track-day-focused Bolide or La Voiture Noire one-off in its design, making for a genuinely unique roadster, even for Bugatti.
Its 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine generates no less than 1,578 horsepower (1,600 PS). That is 400 horsepower more than Bugatti's last roadster, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, which set a world speed record of over 254 mph (408 kph) in 2013.
With more efficient aerodynamics and extra power, the Bugatti W16 Mistral has the clear goal of becoming the fastest roadster on the planet once more.
#5: Koenigsegg CC850 - $3,650,000 (3,397,000 Euros)
The CC850 is a dual tribute for Koenigsegg, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the first production hypercar from the Swedish carmaker and celebrating the company's founder Christian von Koenigsegg's 50th birthday. This is why only 70 units will ever be built, with 20 for the CC8S and 50 for Christian.
Looking like a modernized CC8S, the car that started it all, the Koenigsegg CC850 is actually based on the mechanicals from the more modern Jesko, meaning it features a 5.1-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, this time with smaller turbochargers.
The all-aluminum engine delivers a healthy 1,169 HP (1,185 PS) on regular fuel or 1,366 HP (1,385 PS) on E85. Peak torque is a massive 1,022 lb-ft) (1,385 Nm), sent to the rear wheels through a unique transmission.
The so-called ESS (Engage Shift System) combines the feel of a 6-speed manual gearbox, including a clutch pedal, with a fully automatic transmission with ultra-fast shifting, making for a one-of-a-kind driving experience.
#6: Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider - $3,145,000 (2,926,000 Euros)
The hybrid, open-top hypercar is truly an engineering wonder, even rarer than the Valkyrie Coupe, with only 85 examples of the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider to be built.
Like the coupe and the special, track-only AMR Pro version, the model was collaboratively developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies, with Adrian Newey, Formula One's most successful designer aiding in the car's design.
It uses a monocoque carbon fiber chassis, a marvel of engineering and aerodynamics powered by something just as special.
Under the hood, the Valkyrie Spider is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine developed by Cosworth, which produces a staggering 1,000 horsepower at a stratospheric 10,100 rpm.
That is not all because there is also a hybrid system that ups the total output to a mind-bending 1,140 HP (1,156 PS), sent exclusively to the rear wheels.
#7: Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 - $2,968,349 (2,762,000 euros)
The highly-anticipated hypercar is the brainchild of renowned automotive designer Gordon Murray, best known for his work on the McLaren F1 and the Brabham BT46B 'fan car,' from which the TMA T.50 takes its most impressive technical feature.
Like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the British hypercar gets its propulsion from Cosworth, which developed a bespoke, naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter V12 that delivers 661 HP (670 PS) at a stratospheric 11,000 rpm and 353 lb-ft (479 Nm) of torque.
The power is delivered to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, a unique occurrence in modern hypercars. Weighing in at just 2,198 pounds (997 kg), the TMA T.50 has a power-to-weight ratio of 663 HP (672 PS) per ton.
By far, the most unique feature of the T.50 is its fan-assisted aerodynamics system, which uses a 48-volt motor and a rear-mounted fan to increase downforce and improve handling at high speeds for the three passengers, with the driver sitting smack down in the middle.
#8: Mercedes-AMG One - $2,720,000 (2,530,000 Euros)Mercedes-AMG One is its hybrid powertrain, which is based on the same technology used in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team's championship-winning car.
At the system's core is a turbocharged, 1.6-liter V6 nearly identical to the one used by Mercedes in F1, paired with no less than four electric motors.
The Mercedes-AMG One has a 1,049 HP (1,063 PS) combined output, of which the V6 is responsible for 566 HP (574 PS). The four electric motors (one on the crankshaft, one in the turbocharger, and one on each front wheel) draw charge from an 800V Li-ion battery that also gives the plug-in hybrid hypercar an all-electric range of 11 miles (18.1 km).
Only 275 units of the Mercedes-AMG One will ever be manufactured, and it's likely the last internal combustion-engined hypercar to wear the three-pointed star. Oh, and there is no other production car faster on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
#9: Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution - $2,700,000 (2,512,000 Euros)
Born from the mind of legendary automotive tuner John Hennessey, the Venom F5 is named after the most powerful tornado rating on the Fujita scale.
In Revolution guise, of which only 24 units will be built, the Venom F5 is an even more track-focused hypercar, with its development having been led by John ‘Heinrocket’ Heinricy, former racing driver and director of performance car development with GM for almost four decades.
Thanks to a much greater focus on weight reduction, the race-honed Venom F5 Revolution model tips the scales below 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg), making it the lightest Venom version.
On top of it, the rear wing alone delivers more than 800 pounds (363 kg) of downforce at 186 mph (300 kph) and over 1,400 pounds (635 kg) of downforce at 249 mph (400 kph).
Like the regular Venom F5, the Revolution is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 engine that produces an incredible 1,817 horsepower (1,842 PS). This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds and reach a theoretical top speed of over 300 mph (483 kph).
#10: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 - $2,640,000 (2,455,000 Euros)Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is a limited-edition hypercar that pays homage to the iconic Countach of the 1970s and 80s. The classic styling cues borrowed from the original supercar with scissor doors were not welcomed by the Countach's original legendary designer, Marcello Gandini, but Lamborghini went ahead with it anyway.
Under the hood, the Countach LPI 800-4 is loosely based on the Sian FKP 37, which in turn is based on the Aventador architecture.
This translates into the modernized Countach being powered by a naturally aspirated, 6.5-liter V12 with 770 HP (780 PS) and a 48-volt electric motor inside the 7-speed automated manual transmission that brings an extra 34 HP.
Unlike other mild-hybrid cars, the Countach LPI 800-4 uses a supercapacitor instead of a traditional Li-Ion battery, making for the first-ever automotive use of such a technology.
The all-wheel-drive hypercar can go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and to 200 kph (124 mph) in another 5.8 seconds, onward to a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph).
Only 112 units are planned to be produced, with the number referring to the LP 112 model designation used during the development of the original Countach.
#11: Pagani Utopia - $2,334,800 (2,170,000 Euros)Pagani Utopia is just the third model the Italian dream maker developed, not including the dozens of one-offs and special-edition versions of hypercars.
As expected, the model's exterior and interior design represents the closest thing to a work of art on wheels. Still, Horacio Pagani went a step further with the Utopia on the mechanical side as well.
Compared to its predecessors, the V12-powered hypercar uses a new type of carbon fiber and new, dihedral-opening doors, compared to the gullwing design of the Huayra or the front-hinged doors of the Zonda.
Powered by the latest iteration of the hand-built, twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 from Mercedes-AMG, the Utopia has no less than 864 HP (876 PS) and a monstrous 811 lb-ft (1100 Nm) of torque.
According to Pagani, it revs higher and is more powerful while meeting California's most stringent emissions regulations, making it a truly global hypercar. By far, the coolest feature of the model is that all that power is sent to the rear wheels through a manual transmission, with three pedals and everything.
Only 99 units of the Pagani Utopia will ever get built at a starting price of $2.3 million, but a whole bunch of super special editions isn't included in that bulk.
#12: Lotus Evija - $2,300,000 (2,136,000 Euros)Lotus Evija is an electric hypercar with four electric motors, one for each wheel.
Unlike the others, the Lotus uses a much smaller battery pack, developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, which delivers 70 kWh of energy. The smaller battery is partly responsible for the huge weight discrepancy between the Evija and its two quad-motor rivals.
While the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista weigh well over two metric tons, the Lotus Evija is a featherweight with just 3,700 pounds (1,680 kg).
The electric hypercar is not only incredibly lightweight, but it's also the most powerful production car currently available. The four individual motors are each rated at 503 HP (510 PS) for a combined total output of 2011 HP (2039 PS).
That said, the total torque figure sits slightly lower than its rivals, with 'just' 1,257 lb-ft (1,704 Nm) available, which is still enough for a 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) time of well under 10 seconds.
Production is capped at 130 units, which, together with its $2.3 million starting price, make for quite possibly the most exclusive Lotus ever.
#13: Pininfarina Battista - $2,200,000 (2,043,000 Euros)
Its Croatian technical roots translate to a carbon fiber tub built around a 120 kWh lithium manganese nickel battery, four electric motors, and four single-speed gearboxes.
While the total output is similar, with the Battista getting 1,900 HP (1,926 PS) and 1,696 lb-ft (2,300 Nm) of torque from the four liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, its performance is slightly more mellow. If you can call a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 1,86 seconds mellow, that is.
It might be slightly behind the Nevera in official tests, but the Batista's performance figures are still in the top 5 most insane road cars ever coming out of Europe.
#14: Rimac Nevera - $2,155,000 (2,000,000 Euros)Rimac Nevera boasts 1,914 HP (1,940 PS) and a tire-torturing 1,741 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque, making it one of the most powerful production cars in the world.
Powered by four liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, one for each wheel, and with individual single-speed gearboxes, the Croatian hypercar can achieve numbers that seemed impossible for a road legal a few years ago.
To put things into perspective, the Nevera set no less than 23 performance records in a single day, including a 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 1.81 s, 0-124 mph (200 kph) in 4.42 s, 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) in 9.22 s, 0-248 mph (0-400 kph) in 21.31 s.
Its 0-248-0 mph (0-400-0 kph) record is even more impressive, as this feat only takes a mind-bending 29.93 seconds.
The Nevera is not only about performance numbers because the limited-edition hypercar also offers an all-electric range of 304 miles (490 km) WLTP range thanks to a 120 kWh lithium manganese nickel battery.
#15: Czinger 21C - Around $2,000,000 (1,857,000 Euros)
From America with Love, the hard-to-pronounce Czinger 21C is one of the oddest hypercars on this list, and that is thanks to more than just a couple of features.
At the heart of the 21C is an advanced hybrid powertrain that delivers a staggering 1,250 horsepower and 1,120 lb-ft (1,518 Nm) of torque, making it one of the most powerful production cars in the world.
What sets the 21C apart from other hypercars is its advanced manufacturing process. The car's chassis and body are 3D-printed using advanced carbon fiber and titanium materials. The car's unique design features a central driving position, with one passenger seat behind the driver.
The internal combustion engine was designed in-house and is a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter, flat-plane V8 that produced 950 HP (963 PS) at 10,500 rpm. The transmission is a 7-speed sequential transaxle that can skip gears like a dual-clutch and was also designed in-house.
Probably because that wasn't weird enough, the Czinger 21C also benefits from an 800-volt electrical system charged by a kinetic motor-generator unit like in Formula 1. That system contributes 100 HP (101 PS) to the rear wheels and sends power to a 161 HP (163 PS) electric motor on the front wheels.
The total output for the hybrid AWD 21C is around 1,350 HP (1,369 PS), and a 2.8-kWh lithium-titanate battery enables the hypercar to even travel on electricity alone for short distances,
#16: SSC Tuatara - $2,000,000 (1,857,000 Euros)
Five years and multiple speed record attempts (and lies) later, the Tuatara is a real (limited) production car, with 100 units to be manufactured in the next couple of years.
The American hypercar was penned by a former Pininfarina designer named Jason Castriota, who was also responsible for cars like Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, the Maserati GranTurismo, and even the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
The model is powered by a bespoke, 5.9-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 made by Nelson Racing Engines, with two engine maps.
Power output is rated at either 1,350 hp (1,368 PS) on regular fuel or 1,750 hp (1,774 PS) on E85 fuel, which is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed automated manual transmission for a 300 mph (483 kph) top speed.
#17: Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 - $1,720,000 (1,597,000 Euros)T.33 is Gordon Murray's vision for a modern iteration of a 1960s sports car, which is noticeable, especially in the exterior design.
There is no fluff, no winglets, and intakes or aggressive aerodynamic parts stick out from the slim and compact body of the model, yet Gordon has thought of making it as aerodynamically efficient as possible.
The tiny two-seater, only weighing 2,403 pounds (1,090 kg), or as much as a Mazda MX-5, uses clever ducts and a rear diffuser to create a so-called Passive Boundary Layer Control system that is allegedly 30 percent more efficient than a conventional ground-effect car.
Power comes from a slightly detuned version of the same, Cosworth-developed, 3.9-liter, naturally aspirated V12, which develops 608 HP (617 PS) and 333 lb-ft (451 Nm) of torque.
With a manual, six-speed gearbox sending all that power to the rear wheels, you can bet that the T.33 drives like no other sports car of its weight.
#18: Koenigsegg Gemera - $1,700,000 (1,578,000 Euros)
Koenigsegg is known for being both a boutique supercar maker and a David in a Goliath world, as the Swedish brand rose from almost nothing to battle and even win against the greats.
The Gemera is a brand-new endeavor for the brand, as it represents a niche within a niche, while also being the least expensive new Koenigsegg in the current lineup.
Essentially a (very fast) gran tourer, the Koenigsegg Gemera is a plug-in hybrid four-seater with a 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine that's been paired with three electric motors to deliver a total of 1,700 horsepower (1,724 PS) and a mind-blowing 2,581 lb-ft (3,500 Nm) of torque.
The three-cylinder 2.0-liter engine is nicknamed TFG (Tiny Friendly Giant), is twin-turbocharged, and, despite sitting behind the cockpit, like in a Porsche 911, actually powers the front wheels.
A 400-horsepower electric motor sends power directly to the crankshaft, while the two rear wheels are powered by two more electric motors.
This incredible powertrain allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 1.9 seconds, making it one of the quickest production cars and the quickest road-legal four-seater in history.
#19: Zenvo TSR-S - $1,562,000 (1,450,000 Euros)
The latest evolution of its original model is called the TSR-S and was unveiled in 2018, which is why Zenvo has been hard at work these past few years developing a V12-powered successor.
Until that model, called the Aurora, arrives, millionaire hypercar lovers are stuck with the Zenvo TSR-S, which has a truly unique design vision among most of its rivals.
Its advanced aerodynamic features set the TSR-S apart, including an active rear wing and a unique "Centripetal Wing" that helps improve downforce and stability during high-speed cornering while also making it look like a Transformer.
Power comes from a twin-supercharged, 5.8-liter, flat-plane V8, which delivers a staggering 1,177 HP (1,193 PS) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed gearbox with helical-cut dog gears.
#20: De Tomaso P72 - $806,000 (750,000 Euros)
As its name foretold, only 72 units of the De Tomaso P72 will ever be built, reviving a carmaker that had not seen the light of day since 2012, when it filed for bankruptcy after a gloomy period.
Based on the underpinnings of the Apollo Intensa Emozione, the car is meant to be a homage to the De Tomaso P70 prototype racing car and other Le Mans racing cars from the 1960s.
At the heart of the P72 is a Roush-tuned, supercharged, 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that delivers 700 horsepower and 608 lb-ft (824 Nm) of torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, making the P72 a proper driver's supercar.
For those not contempt with paying close to a million $ on a supercar powered by a Ford engine, you should keep in mind that the original De Tomaso sports cars from the '60s and '70s were also powered by big American V8s, so this is nothing but a valid return to the roots of the Italian carmaker.
