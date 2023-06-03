Opinion: Why the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Loses Against the Land Rover Defender

Without question, the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class are two of the most iconic and capable off-road vehicles ever made.
The two off-roaders battle for a similar slice of the market, going nearly head-to-head despite a considerable difference in pricing (in favor of the Defender) and marketing (in favor of the G-Wagen).
With the cold hard facts out of the way, let's check out all the downsides of the current G-Wagen, soon to receive a facelift that is sadly not expected to repair most of them.
Because of this, many people who compare them will usually pick a winner based on numbers on paper and personal feelings instead of actual testing data.
While the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class share a similar Bauhaus styling and unparalleled off-road capability, they differ substantially in price and luxury. As it turns out, those are not the only things that make a difference.
The Defender should normally appeal to those who value function, usability and adventure above all else. The G-Wagen, especially in G 63 guise, usually attracts more affluent buyers who want extreme performance and premium comfort, and don't necessarily care about the costs. For these reasons, the Defender and G-Class have legions of devoted fans who will probably hate me for saying what I'm about to say later on.
Full disclosure, I've been a die-hard fan of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class since as far as I remember. Despite the results of this (hopefully objective) comparison, I will continue to be one, as I'm sure many of you will.
During the past year I managed to drive almost the entire engine and trim lineup of both models. I arrived at a conclusion completely different than I initially expected. Before I explain, let's start from the beginning and review them individually.
Despite a quasi-identical exterior design to its predecessor, the current generation of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class was introduced only a year earlier than the latest Land Rover Defender.
Built on a body-on-frame architecture, the G-Wagen is wider, longer, and has a slightly higher ground clearance than the old one. Compared to its predecessor, the biggest change is switching from the antediluvian recirculating-ball steering system to a variable-ratio, electrically assisted rack-and-pinion.
The front solid axle is long gone, replaced with an independent suspension, providing an ease of operation on the road that is night and day versus the old model.
Active safety features like lane-keeping assist, collision avoidance systems and self-parking capability have been lifted straight out of more techy looking Mercedes-Benz models, like the S-Class.
And yes, your eyes deceive you: Only three parts from the previous generation were carried over to the new G-Class: the headlamp washers, the push-button door handles and the spare wheel cover bolted to the rear tailgate, which also makes for an interesting story but we'll get to that later.
The top-of-the-range version remains the mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63, now powered by a smaller but even more brutal engine than before - a hand-crafted, twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 with no less than 577 HP (585 PS) and a monstrous 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.
Ground clearance is constant across the range, as the solid rear-axle and independent front uses steel springs and electronically controlled shocks no matter the version (albeit the AMG version is tuned a bit stiffer).
As before, three electronically differential locks are available as standard across the lineup, while the G 63 features a rear-biased 40:60 torque split versus the 50:50 split of its predecessor. All these attributes make the Mercedes-Benz G-Class the godfather of all off-roading SUVs, especially since they are combined with unprecedented build quality and luxury features.
With the cold hard facts out of the way, let's check out all the downsides of the current G-Wagen, soon to receive a facelift that is sadly not expected to repair most of them.
You see, the new steering and independent front suspension are a huge improvement in almost all areas compared to the original G-Wagen, but they fail to give it a better turning circle.
Why is that important on a rugged off-roader, you ask? Well, mainly because over 99 percent of all new owners of the G-Class will spend their time on normal roads, not off-road trails, and a vast majority will drive them almost exclusively on busy city streets.
In case you didn't know, parallel parking a G-Wagen between two relatively close parked cars is one of the most annoying things you can do with it, as it will take ages to complete in smaller space.
The turning circle is a depressing 44.3 feet (13.5 meters), and the lack of a rear-steering system makes it truly cumbersome to enter or exit less-than-generous-sized parking spaces, for example.
It doesn't have that many lock-to-lock steering turns but it feels like you're steering forever while the car only moves inches from the curb at lower speeds. While the fixed-height suspension is great for off-road (where nobody takes it), it also makes the vehicle unfit to enter some garages.
Another effect of this solution, especially because it's correlated with the separate, ladder-frame chassis, is that it makes driving the G-Class not unlike steering a boat while sitting on it mast. This unnatural effect is especially present in the Mercedes-AMG G 63, which lifts its front end exactly like a boat when accelerating hard thanks to the ungodly amount of torque.
If you think accelerating in a G 63 feels weird, you should try braking in one, because the same thing happens to the brick-shaped body, but in reverse. Along with the high driving position, it literally feels like the car is constantly either running away from under you or getting on top of you from the rear.
Remember the full-size spare wheel that all G-Class models come with from the factory? Well like many G-Wagen owners, you'll probably be surprised that it's not a full-size wheel.
It is, in fact, a spare wheel in its most basic definition. Its width isn't compatible with any tire offered by Mercedes-Benz, and to make things worse, it has a 50 mph (80 kph) top speed and you can use it safely at that speed for up to 62 miles (100 km), just like a slim or collapsible spare tire.
The cherry on top is that you can't replace it with a full-size fifth wheel unless you give up on that fancy wheel cover because it won't fit otherwise. The only G-Wagen with a true full-size spare wheel from the factory is the G 63 4x4 Squared.
Die-hard Gelandewagen fans, including myself, will say that all these downsides are just things to live with for choosing a G 63, a true off-roader you can take to the opera on Friday night, to a drag race on Saturday and through a mud field on Sunday.
They would probably be right until they realize that the Land Rover Defender, especially the V8 version, doesn't suffer from any of these, let's say, special characteristics.
Launched a year later than the latest G-Class, the Land Rover Defender walks a different path toward reaching its clientele, which is also slightly different than those who buy a G. Unlike the G-Wagen and the previous Defender, the current model is built on a unibody platform, with parts shared with the previous Range Rover and the Range Rover Velar.
It only features up to two locking differentials, middle and rear. Still, it makes up for it with a variable ground clearance thanks to air suspension, which can either make it even higher than the G-Wagen or much lower, so no more fear of hitting the roof of smaller garages.
On top of it, despite being a bit longer than the G-Class, the Defender has a smaller turning circle at 43 feet (13.1 meters) and is simply miles better at parking in cramped spaces.
Thanks to the extra length and overall size in its 110 iteration, the model is also much roomier inside than the Mercedes, and this includes a more spacious trunk, which is also accessed by an actual door, not a hatch.
The unibody construction means that it's technically more on-road prone but its off-road characteristics aren't dented by this solution. On the contrary, the Defender feels much more natural, despite a similar driving position, since most of the time will be spent on regular roads.
It's also slightly more aerodynamic, meaning that its highway fuel economy should benefit more from the coasting function of the transmission that both models have.
Mercedes-Benz has invested in an ever-expanding G-Class options list that mostly consists of luxury items, like individually painted bumpers or cherry wood floor for the luggage compartment.
Land Rover, on the other hand, offers an equally expansive options list that mostly consists of functional components, which should aid your ownership experience in a practical manner. I'm talking about things like a fridge in the center console, an integrated heavy-duty air compressor, retractable side steps, or a tent (yes, a tent!).
You will be right in saying that the Defender V8 will lose every drag race with a G 63 and that the build quality is not sketchy but slightly under par compared to the hand-built G-Class.
Those are the only two battles it can ever lose against the mighty G while winning the luxury off-roader war. The V8 Carpathian Edition is 90% as cool as a G 63 but 100% better as a daily off-roader with a hint of sportiness, is roomier and more practical, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg, and it is simply a better on-road SUV that can more than keep up with a Gelandewagen in off-road. If the G 63 sounds like a Messerschmidt, the Defender V8 sounds like a Spitfire at full chat.
