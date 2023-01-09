Hennessey Unveils Track-Focused Venom F5 Revolution, Costs $2.7 Million

Back in August 2022, Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 Roadster, the open-top version of its absurdly powerful supercar. Come 2023 and it seems that the Texas-based carmarker isn't yet done with the Venom F5. With the coupe version already sold out, Hennessey is now rolling out a track-prepped version called the Revolution.
Unveiled without much fuss and outside a high-profile event, the Venom F5 Revolution is already undergoing track testing and appears to be ready to go into production. And by that, I mean a couple of dozen units because much like the regular coupe, the Revolution will be limited to only 24 examples.
What makes it special, you ask? Well, Hennessey talks about "comprehensively reworked aerodynamics, suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry," as well as a "systematic focus on weight reduction." PR talk aside, extra aero bits include a big wing atop the rear section, a redesigned front splitter, and additional winglets ahead of the front wheels.
The carbon-fiber wing is more than just a showpiece. The element is fully adjustable and can provide up to 800 pounds (363 kg) of downforce at 186 mph (299 kph) and more than 1,400 pounds (635 kg) at 249 mph (401 kph). As for cooling, the twin-turbo V8 gets a lot more fresh air through a redesigned roof-mounted scoop.
Moving over to the suspension system, the Revolution will tackle the race track using a more aggressive double-wishbone setup with fully adjustable dampers. The latter can be calibrated according to each track configuration before the driver heads out, much like a fully-fledged race car.
But is the Revolution more powerful than the regular Venom F5? Output remains exactly the same, so the twin-turbo, 6.6-liter V8 pumps out 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Nm) of torque in this supercar, too. But here's the thing: the Revolution is notably lighter than the regular F5.
Precise numbers aren't yet available, but Hennessey claims the Revolution tips the scales below 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilograms). With the previous coupe coming in at 3,053 pounds (1,385 kilograms), the Revolution could be a full 100 pounds (45 kilograms) lighter, which is bound to make a difference at the track. Not only a tad quicker while exiting turns, but the race-honed Venom should also be more agile.
On the other hand, don't expect the Revolution to be as quick as the regular Venom F5. The extra aero bits will keep the car's top speed well below the 300 mph mark. Specifically, Hennessey is quoting a top speed of 250 mph , most likely achieved through electronic limitations. As a brief reminder, the Venom F5 was rated at more than 311 mph (500 kph), but Hennessey has yet to attempt a record run.
Will Hennessey attempt to break any lap records in Europe or the U.S.? Well, the Revolution is being tested by John Heinricy, who lapped the Nordschleife in quite a few cars, so it's very likely to see the winged Venom tackle the German course later this year.
Meanwhile, we do know that the track-prepped F5 will cost $2.7 million. That's $600,000 more than the Venom F5 Coupe but slightly more affordable than the Roadster version, which comes in at a whopping $3 million. Despite the high sticker, many of them have already been reserved with just a handful of examples still available, according to the company.
