Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster European Debut Set for Salon Privé

Rolls-Royce premiered the Phantom Series II in the United Kingdom a few days after the North American debut. By comparison, the peeps at Hennessey Performance Engineering have set their priorities right. Following its August 19th world debut in California, the Venom F5 Roadster will make its European premiere at Blenheim Palace during Salon Privé.
“The UK is a very special market for Hennessey,” said founder John Hennessey, referring to the Lotus Elise/Exige chassis of the Venom GT before it. Also worthy of note, the British automaker supplied a lot of chassis to the United States for the first-generation Tesla Roadster.
“The Venom F5 Roadster is obviously about extreme performance,” added the big kahuna, “but it also takes hypercars as an art form to a new level – so, the premium nature of Salon Privé is ideal for its European debut.”
Priced at $3 million, the open-top hypercar is limited to 30 units worldwide. More affordable and rarer than the Bugatti W16 Mistral, the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster also happens to be a lot more powerful at 1,817 hp compared to 1,578 hp for the quad-turbo land missile from Molsheim.
The Texas-based company also quotes 1,193 pound-foot (1,617 Nm) of torque from the Fury V8, which is pretty close to what Bugatti offers in the W16-engined Mistral. With a dry weight of under 3,100 pounds (1,406 kilograms), the Venom F5 Roadster should handle pretty well as long as you don’t go crazy with the loud pedal. If you do, fret not because this car is engineered to exceed 300 miles per hour (483 kilometers per hour).
Based on the LS architecture that premiered in 1997 with the fifth-generation Corvette, the 6.6-liter monster is connected to a single-clutch automated manual supplied by Italian transmission specialist CIMA.
The American bruiser is expected to start production sometime in late 2022, and the hypercar’s high-speed capabilities will be validated in due time.
