Hennessey Celebrates the Delivery of Its 10th Venom F5 Hypercar

Founded more than 30 years ago, Hennessey Performance focuses on innovating automotive performance. The company has modified more than 10,000 vehicles in this period. It now operates Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Tuner School, and Hennessey Special Vehicles. One of the latter's creations is the Venom F5 hypercar, which aims to revolutionize the hypercar world. Today, the brand announced that it had delivered its 10th vehicle.
Hennessey customers love speed – that's why the hypercar is designed with a single goal in mind: to be the absolute fastest road car on earth. The Venom F5 was signed off for production in March last year by the company's founder and CEO, John Hennessey, and the Chief Engineer, John Heinricy. According to the company, as of last week, ten production units have been hand-delivered to customers. Moreover, Hennessey Special Vehicles have assembled more than a dozen Venom F5s – that's a total of over 18,000 hp.
Let me tell you more about this insane machine – first of all, it comes in two versions: Coupe and Roadster. All 24 Venom F5 Coupe commissions sold out in 2021, but you can still purchase the Roadster, which is an open-roof version of the vehicle. Both models feature a brand-new design that focuses on aerodynamics and is inspired by the pursuit of speed.
The monocoque is built out of carbon fiber and weighs only 86 kg (190 lbs.). The carbon fiber body panels further help reduce the overall weight. The Venom F5 tips the scales at a mere 1,360 kg (2,998 lbs.).
The vehicle is fitted with a Hennessey twin-turbo V8 engine with a 6,556cc capacity. It outputs a massive 1,817 hp (1,355 kW or 1,842 ps) and 1,617 Nm (1,193 ft-lbs.) to the rear wheel and weighs a total of 280 kg (617 lbs.). This means the Venom F5 has a power-to-weight ratio of 1.34 hp-per-kg (1,298 hp-per-ton). Keep in mind that this is a fully-road legal car, and these stats surpass those of most road cars available.
You're probably curious about how fast this bad boy can go. Last year, the hypercar reached a top speed of 271.6 mph (437 kph) on a three-mile (4.8-km) long runway.
Hennessey has declared that the manufacturing rate is steadily growing despite ongoing supply chain challenges - the company expects to deliver over 20 Venom F5 hypercars this year. With over 90 full-time members, the brand plans to further increase its production capacity in 2023.
The milestone 10th Venom F5 Coupe was delivered to its owner over the holidays. It's finished in an eye-catching metallic blue, complemented by brilliant white stripes. The unit was delivered at Hennessey Special Vehicles in Sealy, Texas, where the brand manufactures the hypercar.
John Hennessey commented, "Manufacturing a hypercar requires a team effort on a global scale, and I could not be prouder of our accomplishments. Each bespoke commission is visually stunning, an imaginative collection of colors and materials befitting a vehicle of this caliber. Our clientele is thrilled by the Venom F5 and simply astonished by its performance."
