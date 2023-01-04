Hennessey Celebrates the Delivery of Its 10th Venom F5 Hypercar

Founded more than 30 years ago, Hennessey Performance focuses on innovating automotive performance. The company has modified more than 10,000 vehicles in this period. It now operates Hennessey Performance Engineering, the Tuner School, and Hennessey Special Vehicles. One of the latter's creations is the Venom F5 hypercar, which aims to revolutionize the hypercar world. Today, the brand announced that it had delivered its 10th vehicle.

