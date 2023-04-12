The MG Cyberster Looks Like a Classic Roadster, But Just Check Its Weight

Morris Garage was famous for its roadsters from the 1930s until its bankruptcy in April 2005. It had the T-Type Midget, the MGA, MGB, RV8, and finally, the MG F and MG TF, which saw MG go bankrupt. Now in the hands of SAIC, the once-British brand will soon reveal its latest roadster. Called Cyberster, it tries to remind us of its classic siblings, but you have to check its weight before deciding whether it really relates to an MGB – or any of the historic MG roadsters.

19 photos Photo: SAIC/MIIT