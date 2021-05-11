The Sleek MG Cyberster Is Going Into Production

One of the concept cars unveiled on the occasion of the 2021 edition of Shanghai Auto, which took place in April, was the MG Cyberster, a sleek, beautiful, powerful, and all-electric sports car. The Cyberster is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Designed by MG Motors in the UK and built by SAIC in China, the Cyberster was initially meant to be just a generic vision of the future. Using design cues from the storied British carmaker and the latest in technology, it stood at the confluence of old and new as probable proof that you can have it both ways. It was gorgeous, classical inspired, fast, powerful, and all-electric.
With some luck, it might also be reality.
SAIC has announced on Weibo (hat tip to AutoCar) that crowdfunding for the GM Cyberster has completed, after reaching the targeted 5,000 pledges. The idea wasn’t to raise money to build the car, since reservations were more or less of a symbolic nature (a little over $150), but rather to gauge interest in the car. Since over 5,000 people declared themselves interested in such a vehicle, it will go into production.
The GM Cyberster was designed as a concept, so not many details about it have been made public. We do have the striking design to take in, much of it will probably make it into the final production model, thanks to the display car brought to Shanghai Auto. It has rounded headlights inspired by the ‘60s GM model, which “open” when the car starts up. It has a LED “laser belt” across the side, a flattened rear and Union Jack-inspired tailights. It’s has a minimalist grille and a striking, two-tone interior with a yoke-like steering wheel.
The GM Cyberster also has a claimed range of 500 miles (800 km) and a claimed 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) of less than 3 seconds. No estimated delivery date is included in the announcement.
