MG Cyberster Is an EV Concept With 500 Miles of Range and 5G Connectivity

Meet the MG Cyberster, a fully electric two-door (two-seater) sports car concept scheduled to make its official debut at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show (April 21-28). Until then, all we get are a few teaser images, albeit very revealing, together with some very impressive specifications.
Developed by a team at the MG Advanced Design Center in London, the Cyberster draws certain cues from the classic MGB Roadster, such as the round (ish) headlights and the slim grille design. The headlights are dubbed "Magic Eye" because they open when the car is switched on.
Other design highlights include the "laser belt" LED strip traveling across the side of the car all the way to the doors, the two-stage shoulder line, the flat rear end, and the LED taillights featuring British flag-like graphics.
“The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting-edge technology and advanced design. Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us,” stated Carl Gotham, director of SAIC Design Advanced London.
Looks aside, this concept packs some very impressive specs. Its all-electric architecture is said to enable an EV range of 500 miles (800 km), while also allowing you to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 3 seconds. Another interesting feature is the 5G connectivity.
It would be very exciting if this car were to come to life sometime in the next few years. It would immediately become a modern-day Tesla Roadster rival in a segment (fully electric two-door sports cars) that has yet to blossom. Most carmakers clearly focus on four-door family cars and SUVs when it comes to electric powertrains.
What of MG then? Well, the only cars you can currently order from them (in the UK) are the HS plug-in hybrid and the ZS and MG5 EVs. They also have another EV in the pipeline, the Marvel R, a fully electric crossover set to arrive in Europe this May.
