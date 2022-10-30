The Maverick Is a Fully Customizable Tiny House Made by an American Company

Tiny homes changed the lifestyle of many people in the last few years. They are cozier, can be moved around, and the utility bills are so much lower than for a normal house. Here we're going to show you a reasonably-priced tiny house that can be customized to your liking.
The Maverick is a tiny house made by Maverick Tiny Homes, an American company located in New Paris, Ohio. This specific build is a 26ft (8m) miniature house on a custom-built THOW trailer foundation. It can be customized to your desire, from the interior finishes and the lights to even the entrance door.
It comes with a fully working kitchen that includes a farmhouse sink with a faucet of choice, an electric oven and stove, which can be upgraded to a gas one, and a normal size fridge. A dishwasher can be also added alongside a microwave. The cabinetry is custom-built and can be painted in any Sherwin-Williams shade.
The staircase is also customizable with drawers that can be either flipped up or pulled out. The flooring is luxury vinyl and can have different wood styles and colors, such as cherry, oak, or pine.
The bathroom is quite spacious and has a normal flush toilet, a large cabin shower, a marble sink, and a washer-dryer combo. The water is heated by a Rinnai gas-powered heater. The vanity lights above the mirror can be customized in either brushed nickel or antique bronze.
You can certainly live full-time in this tiny house, and you can design and customize it to your choice, which gives you the feeling of being a part of the building process.
There is more than one size for The Maverick, but the base price for this one is only $94,000 with the basic customization. It is a decent price for a place to live, considering how much a normal house would cost in a crowded big city.
