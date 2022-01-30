Quantum Is Affordable and American-Built Tiny Home: Just Right for Off-Grid Life

Ladies and gents, the mobile home you see here has been dubbed Quantum. And while you probably see quite a few tiny homes here on our site, by the end of this piece, you too may agree that Quantum has a certain something that makes it more fitting than your usual RV.
So that you may understand a bit about this home, it should help to see who the heck put it together. If the words Maverick Tiny Homes ring a bell, it's because this American crew from New Paris, Ohio, has been busy building "elite" tiny homes for over 20 years now, long before the wave kicked in. Their homes don't just seem to stand up to the test of time but are suitable for full-time living too. Best of all, they aren't mind-blowingly expensive.
Speaking of inexpensive, just take one wild guess as to how much a turnkey Quantum will run you. No idea? What if I told you that this home features a base price of 55,000 USD (49,336 EUR at current exchange rates)? Would I have your attention then? You may be thinking that there's a catch; let's take a look together and find out if there is.
all over the place.
With cellulose insulation in the ceiling and walls, some portions of the home attain an R-33 rating while others just R-21. Nonetheless, that's good for year-round use in several States. Completing the exterior is LP SmartSide siding and a metal roof.
The interior of Quantum is one of the main reasons I chose to bring it to your attention. Sure, it looks simple, raw, and rugged, and that could be just what the doctor ordered. The look of unpainted pine is sure to not only make you feel one with the Earth but smells as if you're sleeping outside.
Then there's the fact that everything a family could want or need is available in this construction. At one end of the home, owners will have the possibility to enjoy full-size features like a shower booth, toilet, and vanity mirror, while being able to fit a washer/dryer combo in that same bathroom seems bewildering; there's even a water heater in the space.
like a master chef.
Finally, Maverick managed to add two more spaces to Quantum. At the end of the galley, a ladder is in place and lead to another loft space, perfect for another tone or two guests, and underneath the loft, an area where you can set up an entertainment center, dining room, or a modular couch and extend sleeping capacities even further.
Plenty of optional features exit too, but those will cost extra, and even though Maverick doesn't mention any off-grid capabilities like solar power, batteries, or water carrying capacities, I'm sure they're open to having a chat with you about all that. After all, tiny homes are built using a custom process; the owner has a say in matters.
Now, the growing wave of tiny home manufacturers could actually be seen as a benefit. It's called competition and tends to drive prices down. If more and more manufacturers build tiny homes and prices keep dropping, I, too, might have to consider a home like Quantum.
So that you may understand a bit about this home, it should help to see who the heck put it together. If the words Maverick Tiny Homes ring a bell, it's because this American crew from New Paris, Ohio, has been busy building "elite" tiny homes for over 20 years now, long before the wave kicked in. Their homes don't just seem to stand up to the test of time but are suitable for full-time living too. Best of all, they aren't mind-blowingly expensive.
Speaking of inexpensive, just take one wild guess as to how much a turnkey Quantum will run you. No idea? What if I told you that this home features a base price of 55,000 USD (49,336 EUR at current exchange rates)? Would I have your attention then? You may be thinking that there's a catch; let's take a look together and find out if there is.
all over the place.
With cellulose insulation in the ceiling and walls, some portions of the home attain an R-33 rating while others just R-21. Nonetheless, that's good for year-round use in several States. Completing the exterior is LP SmartSide siding and a metal roof.
The interior of Quantum is one of the main reasons I chose to bring it to your attention. Sure, it looks simple, raw, and rugged, and that could be just what the doctor ordered. The look of unpainted pine is sure to not only make you feel one with the Earth but smells as if you're sleeping outside.
Then there's the fact that everything a family could want or need is available in this construction. At one end of the home, owners will have the possibility to enjoy full-size features like a shower booth, toilet, and vanity mirror, while being able to fit a washer/dryer combo in that same bathroom seems bewildering; there's even a water heater in the space.
like a master chef.
Finally, Maverick managed to add two more spaces to Quantum. At the end of the galley, a ladder is in place and lead to another loft space, perfect for another tone or two guests, and underneath the loft, an area where you can set up an entertainment center, dining room, or a modular couch and extend sleeping capacities even further.
Plenty of optional features exit too, but those will cost extra, and even though Maverick doesn't mention any off-grid capabilities like solar power, batteries, or water carrying capacities, I'm sure they're open to having a chat with you about all that. After all, tiny homes are built using a custom process; the owner has a say in matters.
Now, the growing wave of tiny home manufacturers could actually be seen as a benefit. It's called competition and tends to drive prices down. If more and more manufacturers build tiny homes and prices keep dropping, I, too, might have to consider a home like Quantum.