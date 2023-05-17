The Lotus Emira Edged Out Some Big Names To Win 2023 New Car of the Year Award

Before the Lotus Emira won this year's 'Car of the Year' award, it went up against some very big names in the industry. By “big,” we mean it in a literal sense because the Emira is the only vehicle of its type in a category filled with cars twice its size. That said, how did a seemingly impractical, cramped sports car manage to beat the competition?
Lotus isn't usually the first automaker to come to mind when discussing practical, comfortable and economical cars for daily driving. Such traits are more prevalent in today's larger modern vehicles, including Plug-in hybrid SUVs, EVs, pick-up trucks and cross-overs. With most automakers transitioning to an electric future, it's becoming more common for newer models to feature some sort of electric or hybrid powertrain as opposed to relying purely on internal combustion engines.
The Emira, on the other hand, is the British marque's last ICE-powered vehicle, making it part of a dying breed instead of the future. Unlike some of these latest cross-overs and SUVs, the Emira is a zippy yet noisy sports car with enough room for only two people. Given how it's lower to the ground, has a meager trunk storage space with no accessible 'frunk,' features no rear seats and still utilizes a dated hydraulic steering system, the Emira certainly isn't the most comfortable new car model to live with in 2023.
Even more so when these 2023 New Car of the Year finalists have all the room in the world for additional cargo and passengers, except for the Lotus, that is. Being the only sports car in a group dominated mostly by economical vehicles might make the Lotus Emira sound like it's already engaged in a losing battle. Instead, Lotus' final internal combustion model stood out from the competition.
While the Kia Niro's $26,500+ starting price might make it the most affordable option on the list, Lotus' entry can steal its thunder by being the most powerful, not to mention the lightest. The base Emira engine puts out 360 horsepower thanks to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger, while its custom-tuned 3.5-liter supercharged V6 variant bumps those numbers up to 400. This also makes the Emira's 4.2-second 0 to 60 mph time hard to beat, with the Range Rover being the only candidate getting anywhere close to those figures, needing an extra second. So then, what made the Evora successor stick out like a sore thumb also made it shine brighter than the rest, but it's still impractical in comparison to those other candidates, right? Well, let's just say power isn't the only ace up its sleeve.
Being economical also reflects on the Lotus Emira's MPG figures – a combined 26 MPG that outdoes more practical candidates like the Range Rover Sport and Ford Ranger Raptor. In fact, the Emira's sporty-meets-practicality approach prompted AM to deem it “the most accomplished Lotus road car yet.” Compared to its predecessors, namely the Elise, Exige and Evora, the comforts and conveniences found only in the Emira make it the company's most refined offering so far. Lotus Executive Director Geoff Dowding considers the win as “particularly special,” given it was decided not just by readers, but also by dealerships, retail managers and industry experts as well.
Ultimately, what happened here is that a sports coupe took home the victory in a category filled with nameplates that scream practicality, reliability and fuel economy. When taking into account an engine with renowned longevity and shared parts with widespread availability, paired with a compact footprint giving superior maneuverability, this little Lotus starts to sound just as ideal as its heftier counterparts. After all, it's the only candidate that can check all those boxes while possessing supercar looks and sporty chops at the same time.
Lotus Emira vs the best new car models of 2023
In the 2023 AM Awards' New Car of the Year category, the Emira went up against vehicles capable of literally towering over it. Models like the Ford Ranger Raptor, Kia Niro, Nissan X-trail and Range Rover Sport make up the rest of the candidates. Now, does the British sportscar offer the best value out of all those nameplates mentioned? For comparison's sake, the Lotus Emira is priced from under $75,000, making it cheaper than the Ranger Rover Sport with its $83,000 MSRP – the most expensive model of the bunch.
Power and practicality
A sporty two-seater with supercar aesthetics that's also practical? Well, the British automaker is no stranger to borrowing from other various makes and models. The Lotus Emira is no different, featuring parts from Mercedes-AMG, Toyota and Volvo, to name a few. Its top-shelf V6 engine comes from a Toyota Camry – a reasonably reliable model whose sheer volume makes them ideal donor cars.
It's not the first time Lotus' last petrol car was recognized. Earlier this year, the Emira made waves after winning 'Best Performance Car' as part of the UK Car Of The Year award. Judges lauded it for being the most “well-appointed” Lotus ever made, and without sacrificing the same, enjoyable driving characteristics the brand is known for.
