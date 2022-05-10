New Range Rover Sport Configurator Goes Live, Base Specification Costs $83,000 Stateside

Concomitantly with the grand reveal of the new Range Rover Sport, Land Rover has fired up the configurator for the Range Rover’s better-handling sibling. In the United States, prospective customers are offered four models and four powertrain options. Back home in the United Kingdom, make that 13 models and a selection of six- and eight-cylinder engines.
The U.S. market’s base specification is the P360 SE, a straight-six turbo mild hybrid that makes 355 horsepower. Capable of 5.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), this fellow costs $83,000, excluding the $1,350 destination charge. So, what do you get for your money?
21-inch wheels open the list, followed by LED headlights with automatic high-beam assist, memory door mirrors, a power tailgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, ebony perforated leather seats, 20-way memory front seats, brushed aluminum trim, a bi-tone headliner, 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, lots of driver-assist features, and wireless phone charging.
The range-topping specification is the P530 First Edition, which needs 4.3 seconds to reach 60 miles an hour thanks to a twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW rather than the Jaguar-sourced supercharged V8 of yesteryear. Priced at $121,500 excluding taxes, the crème de la crème levels up to 23-inch wheels, 22-way memory seats with massaging function, pixel-style LED headlights, front fog lights, a digital rearview mirror, satin forged carbon, semi-aniline leather seats, illuminated seatbelt buckles, and all that jazz.
After a short flight over the Atlantic Ocean to the Albion, the Sport gains three powertrain options that aren’t currently available stateside. These are the D300 and D350 straight-six turbo diesels with mild-hybrid assistance, along with the P510e plug-in hybrid sixer. Later on, British and European customers will receive the D250 straight-six turbo-diesel MH (mild-hybrid) as standard.
The P530 First Edition is no longer available to order in the United Kingdom at press time “due to high demand.” Land Rover hasn’t mentioned how many will be made, but we do know it’s a one-year run. The most affordable Sport in the UK will set you back £79,125 or $97,340 at current exchange rates) while the P530 First Edition costs £114,990 or $141,520.
21-inch wheels open the list, followed by LED headlights with automatic high-beam assist, memory door mirrors, a power tailgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, ebony perforated leather seats, 20-way memory front seats, brushed aluminum trim, a bi-tone headliner, 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, lots of driver-assist features, and wireless phone charging.
The range-topping specification is the P530 First Edition, which needs 4.3 seconds to reach 60 miles an hour thanks to a twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW rather than the Jaguar-sourced supercharged V8 of yesteryear. Priced at $121,500 excluding taxes, the crème de la crème levels up to 23-inch wheels, 22-way memory seats with massaging function, pixel-style LED headlights, front fog lights, a digital rearview mirror, satin forged carbon, semi-aniline leather seats, illuminated seatbelt buckles, and all that jazz.
After a short flight over the Atlantic Ocean to the Albion, the Sport gains three powertrain options that aren’t currently available stateside. These are the D300 and D350 straight-six turbo diesels with mild-hybrid assistance, along with the P510e plug-in hybrid sixer. Later on, British and European customers will receive the D250 straight-six turbo-diesel MH (mild-hybrid) as standard.
The P530 First Edition is no longer available to order in the United Kingdom at press time “due to high demand.” Land Rover hasn’t mentioned how many will be made, but we do know it’s a one-year run. The most affordable Sport in the UK will set you back £79,125 or $97,340 at current exchange rates) while the P530 First Edition costs £114,990 or $141,520.