Watch the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Hit 62 MPH in 5.79 Seconds

Still a forbidden fruit in the United States market, the Ranger Raptor was redesigned in February 2022 for the 2023 model year. As part of the T6.2 makeover, the off-road specification also leveled up from a four-pot diesel to a V6 gasser, as in the 3.0-liter EcoBoost of the Bronco Raptor.
The Aussies at PDriveTV had the opportunity of testing the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor to their hearts' content. According to their GPS-based performance meter, the mid-size truck needed 2.87 seconds to reach 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour). Not bad at all for 2,422 kilograms (5,340 pounds). The dash to 100 kph (62 mph) was even more impressive, with the Ranger Raptor recording 5.79 seconds.
PDriveTV had to brake torque in order to achieve this result. Without building up the boost and revs before launching, they clocked 6.43 seconds on a paved road and 6.22 seconds on a dirt road. How is that even possible? Well, don’t forget that BFGoodrich T/A KO2s work better off the beaten path.
The pull from 60 to 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) took 3.84 seconds, and the standing quarter mile was over in 14.21 seconds at 158.9 kilometers per hour (98.7 miles per hour). Clearly not a strip-slaying beast, the Ranger Raptor in the clip below needed 3.63 seconds and 46.7 meters (153.2 feet) to brake from 100 kilometers per hour.
The truth is, these figures don’t matter in the least. Ford developed the Raptor version of the Ranger specifically for off the beaten path shenanigans, and the trick suspension that enables this off-road prowess also makes the Raptor the comfiest Ranger out there. In addition to Fox 2.5-inch live valve internal bypass shock absorbers, the Ford Motor Company made a case for coil springs instead of leaf springs for the rear end. The F-150 Raptor also uses coils out back.
Priced at 86,790 kangaroo bucks in Australia, which converts to $61,500 freedom eagles at current exchange rates, the 2023 model is offered exclusively as a crew cab with front and rear locking differentials, a two-speed transfer case, a ten-speed automatic, and the aforementioned V6. Over in Europe where the sixer isn’t as powerful or torquey due to emission regulations, the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel is expected to join the lineup sometime in early 2023.
How big of a difference is there between the Aussie and European specifications of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost? Oh boy, it’s a biggie, alright! Customers in the Land Down Under are presented with 292 kW at 5,650 revolutions per minute and 583 Nm at 3,500 revolutions per minute, as in 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. But in the Old Continent, the twin-turbo sixer is sadly limited to 288 ps and 491 Nm (284 horsepower and 362 pound-feet of torque).
