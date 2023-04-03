Lotus Emira V6 Now Available With Performance Exhaust From Milltek Sport

The Lotus Emira replaces three models in the British automaker’s lineup. It also happens to be the final internal combustion-powered Lotus entitled to wear a license plate, which makes it all the more collectible even though it’s a bit lacking in terms of aural pleasure.
Manufactured in Hethel at the Chapman Production Centre named after Lotus founder Colin Chapman, the Emira comes with either a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 from Toyota or a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 from Mercedes-AMG. The sixer is the better pick if exhaust sound is high up on your list of priorities in a sports car, and the V6 also happens to be available with a manual.
Based in the United Kingdom, the peeps at Milltek Sport have recently launched a performance-oriented exhaust system that fits the Japanese sixer mentioned earlier. Constructed from T304L aircraft-grade stainless steel, this fellow utilizes the factory mounting points. It is also compatible with the OEM exhaust valve control motor.
The cat-back system rocks 3.0-inch pipework and 2.5-inch outlets. Emira owners are further presented with an optional bypass pipe for the gasoline particulate filter, which is designed to capture soot particles from the exhaust gases. The bypass pipe works in conjunction with a plug-and-play valve control system that completely bypasses the rear silencer. In this configuration, the rear silencer weighs 2.7 kilograms (just under 6 pounds) less than the bone-stock version.
Said exhaust silencer makes the Emira compliant with track day noise regulations in the United Kingdom. A titanium version of the cat-back exhaust is also in the offing, with its rear silencer said to save between 6 and 7 kilograms (13.2 to 15.4 pounds) compared to stock.
Manufactured with pride in Derby, the Milltek Sport exhaust system will be joined by a slightly different version for the forthcoming 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine from the mad professors at Mercedes-AMG. In the Lotus Emira, the four-cylinder lump makes 360 horsepower (365 ps) and 317 pound-feet (430 Nm) of torque. Unfortunately for prospective customers, the M139 is exclusively offered in conjunction with a dual-clutch gearbox supplied by Mercedes-AMG as well.
The 3.5-liter supercharged V6 from Toyota remains the only viable pick for the manual enthusiasts out there, although Lotus also offers a six-speed automatic transmission. Both of them are supplied by Aisin, a Japanese corporation controlled by the Toyota Group.
Replacing the Elise, Exige, and Evora, the Emira isn’t exactly affordable. The First Edition for the U.S. market is available to configure at a whopping $105,400 sans destination charge and optional extras, which is only $1,100 less than a brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. The RS is in a different league altogether at $160,700.
Codenamed 2GR-FE, the V6 in the Emira can trace its roots back to the 2005 RAV4 crossover and 2005 Avalon sedan. The Roots-type supercharger helps the mid-mounted engine crank out in the ballpark of 400 horsepower (405 ps) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet).
