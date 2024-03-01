The Hudson Tiny Home Offers Comfort, Luxury, and Versatility for Practical Everyday Living

In today's modern society, where everything gets bigger, faster, and more expensive by the minute, tiny houses are a good way to slow down, live intentionally, and savor the little things. However, moving into a tiny home doesn't have to mean sacrificing comfort and style.
With the increasing demand for compact dwellings, builders have considerably honed their skills and are now offering exquisite designs that can meet the needs and desires of even the most demanding customers. The Hudson is a great example of a tiny house on wheels that offers comfort, luxury, and versatility for practical everyday living.
Built professionally with a high-end design without disregarding proper functionality for any lifestyle and environment, this 30-foot (9.14-meter) long and 8.5-foot (2.6-meter) wide home increases the appeal of tiny living with a spacious layout, excellent workmanship, and premium features.
The Hudson is the first model offered by Crawford Compact Homes, a family-owned business based in Ontario, Canada. After over a decade of working in residential construction, the team decided to delve into the tiny home market, aiming to help customers fulfill their dreams of home ownership with models that ensure affordable living with lots of class.
This loft-style tiny home sits on a sturdy triple-axle trailer from Canadian Trailer Company and boasts a premium engineered welded steel frame. The exterior is finished in a combination of black board and batten and horizontally arranged timber lap siding, a hybrid approach that brings a wonderful aesthetic and curb appeal to the design. A shed-style roofline allows for optimal height in each loft.
As you step inside through the French doors, you are welcomed by a serene, calming atmosphere. Quality materials like herringbone vinyl flooring, white shiplap walls, and cedar accent ceilings are used throughout.
A luxe black-and-white color scheme dominates the entire house. There is something striking about this color combination, evoking a timeless appeal and adding visual interest and dimension to each area while keeping it cohesive. Combined with modern amenities and comforts, the Hudson model makes you feel at home. The lounge is cozy and inviting, the kitchen and dining areas are modern and functional, and the sleeping lofts are spacious and incredibly luminous.
Besides a monochromatic color palette, each designated area inside this home features sleek furniture with clean lines and simple shapes and a fresh, elegant vibe. The minimalist decor, comprising a few wall art pieces, potted plants, and throw pillows, makes the overall design feel tasteful and refined.
The adjacent kitchen features an extra-long quartz countertop, half of which serves as a breakfast bar/dining table and overlooks two panoramic windows. The designers made sure inhabitants benefit from all the countertop and storage space they could want in a tiny home while also equipping the cooking space with modern stainless steel appliances, such as a large sink, four-burner cooktop, microwave, speed oven, dishwasher, and fridge.
It seems quite easy to prep any meal inside this home. Similarly, guests will be able to find a place to relax in the large living room or at the breakfast table that allows them to gaze out the windows at the stunning views.
The sleeping lofts are typical low-ceiling spaces, but they still stand out through some special features. For starters, glass railings keep them open to the downstairs while also offering protection and a sleek look. Then, large windows on both sides ensure they are luminous and well-ventilated.
The master loft above the bathroom is accessible via a storage-integrated staircase and fits a queen bed. It also comes with a full wall of built-in drawers for storing clothes. The secondary loft sits above the living room and is a bit smaller, fitting only a twin bed. Cleverly, the ladder leading to this loft can be kept out of sight in a dedicated slot in the ceiling above the living room.
For nature lovers who want to spend as much time as possible in connection with their surroundings, the Hudson tiny house can be ordered with an optional deck that extends the living space to the outdoors.
Crafted with precision, quality materials, and luxury features, the Hudson tiny home is built to last and offer practicality for everyday living. It is a design that allows owners to experience the freedom of living on their own terms. Pricing for this sophisticated house on wheels starts at CAD $129,900, which translates to USD $95,000 at today's exchange rates.
Built professionally with a high-end design without disregarding proper functionality for any lifestyle and environment, this 30-foot (9.14-meter) long and 8.5-foot (2.6-meter) wide home increases the appeal of tiny living with a spacious layout, excellent workmanship, and premium features.
The Hudson is the first model offered by Crawford Compact Homes, a family-owned business based in Ontario, Canada. After over a decade of working in residential construction, the team decided to delve into the tiny home market, aiming to help customers fulfill their dreams of home ownership with models that ensure affordable living with lots of class.
This loft-style tiny home sits on a sturdy triple-axle trailer from Canadian Trailer Company and boasts a premium engineered welded steel frame. The exterior is finished in a combination of black board and batten and horizontally arranged timber lap siding, a hybrid approach that brings a wonderful aesthetic and curb appeal to the design. A shed-style roofline allows for optimal height in each loft.
Inside, the open floor plan throughout the main level makes it feel extremely spacious and comfortable. Moreover, the abundance of windows (no less than ten large windows) inundates the interior with sunlight and allows occupants to feel at one with their surroundings, making this model perfect for those who want to commune with nature.
As you step inside through the French doors, you are welcomed by a serene, calming atmosphere. Quality materials like herringbone vinyl flooring, white shiplap walls, and cedar accent ceilings are used throughout.
A luxe black-and-white color scheme dominates the entire house. There is something striking about this color combination, evoking a timeless appeal and adding visual interest and dimension to each area while keeping it cohesive. Combined with modern amenities and comforts, the Hudson model makes you feel at home. The lounge is cozy and inviting, the kitchen and dining areas are modern and functional, and the sleeping lofts are spacious and incredibly luminous.
Besides a monochromatic color palette, each designated area inside this home features sleek furniture with clean lines and simple shapes and a fresh, elegant vibe. The minimalist decor, comprising a few wall art pieces, potted plants, and throw pillows, makes the overall design feel tasteful and refined.
The living room is situated at one end of the house and includes a black leather pull-out couch that increases the abode's sleeping capacity. There is enough space on the opposite wall to mount a large TV and turn this area into an entertainment space.
The adjacent kitchen features an extra-long quartz countertop, half of which serves as a breakfast bar/dining table and overlooks two panoramic windows. The designers made sure inhabitants benefit from all the countertop and storage space they could want in a tiny home while also equipping the cooking space with modern stainless steel appliances, such as a large sink, four-burner cooktop, microwave, speed oven, dishwasher, and fridge.
It seems quite easy to prep any meal inside this home. Similarly, guests will be able to find a place to relax in the large living room or at the breakfast table that allows them to gaze out the windows at the stunning views.
The sleeping lofts are typical low-ceiling spaces, but they still stand out through some special features. For starters, glass railings keep them open to the downstairs while also offering protection and a sleek look. Then, large windows on both sides ensure they are luminous and well-ventilated.
The master loft above the bathroom is accessible via a storage-integrated staircase and fits a queen bed. It also comes with a full wall of built-in drawers for storing clothes. The secondary loft sits above the living room and is a bit smaller, fitting only a twin bed. Cleverly, the ladder leading to this loft can be kept out of sight in a dedicated slot in the ceiling above the living room.
The bathroom inside Hudson is as elegant and modern as the rest of the house. It boasts the same black and white contrast that makes for a crisp, neutral look, while the lighting fixtures add warmth. A charcoal vanity with a black sink and quartz countertop sits next to a washing machine, while the toilet and a tiled shower with mirrored walls can be found on the opposite side.
For nature lovers who want to spend as much time as possible in connection with their surroundings, the Hudson tiny house can be ordered with an optional deck that extends the living space to the outdoors.
Crafted with precision, quality materials, and luxury features, the Hudson tiny home is built to last and offer practicality for everyday living. It is a design that allows owners to experience the freedom of living on their own terms. Pricing for this sophisticated house on wheels starts at CAD $129,900, which translates to USD $95,000 at today's exchange rates.