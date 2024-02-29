Classic Tiny Shows Off a Fresh Take on the Popular Beach House Style

If you love summertime fun, you're probably already dreaming about carefree days at the beach. Summer is just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to check out tiny homes with a beachy style. This fabulous model with an inspirational name isn't among the latest to join the "beach house on wheels" club, but it's still one of the best takes on this very popular style.
Tiny homes like this gorgeous model by KJE Tiny Homes could be considered the contemporary versions of the classic beach houses. Not everyone can own their private house by the beach, but a wheeled version is undoubtedly much more accessible. Some might say it's even better than the traditional option because it allows people to take the beach with them no matter where they go and no matter the time of year. With a home like this, you don't even need to actually be by the ocean in order to enjoy that wonderful beachy vibe - hence the name "Beachy Vibes."
Some of the most recent tiny homes create the atmosphere of an exotic resort through an indoor/outdoor design where the boundaries between the interior and the natural surroundings seem to dissolve. The Beachy Vibes tiny keeps the classic configuration of a home on wheels and recreates a summery, vacation vibe through whimsical details. It seamlessly combines the standard amenities and classic comfort of a traditional family home with the fresh, bohemian ambiance of a holiday home by the ocean.
A 26-foot (7.9 meters) home, the Beachy Vibes tiny uses a dual-loft layout to ensure generous accommodation. One is a classic loft, accessible via a ladder and fitted with three small windows. The partial protection wall extends elegantly over the kitchen area for overhead storage – it's a great way to use every inch of available space without creating a sense of clutter.
The built-in bed takes up most of the space, and it also comes with integrated storage for added functionality. One of the best features is the large picture window on one side of the room. It instantly transforms the bedroom into a bright and luminous space connected with the outdoors. Plus, this room isn't separated in any way from the rest of the house, which contributes to the relaxed ambiance where openness is predominant.
It's a quirky bedroom that feels cozy and open at the same time. The beautiful mermaid decoration on the wall and the starfish symbols on the windows emphasize the maritime theme in a playful way. The kitchen sits at the center of the home and displays a modern design with an emphasis on functionality. The appliances include a full-size fridge, a cooktop with an oven, and a microwave. Ample storage in the form of multiple drawers and overhead cupboards brings to mind the spacious design of a farmhouse kitchen.
The separate bathroom is even more stylish than you'd expect. It's roomy enough to fit in a washing machine in addition to the basic appliances. The elegant glass shower cabin adds a sophisticated touch, along with the big vanity.
White shiplap walls are key elements of a beach house-inspired design. The Beachy Vibes tiny takes things to the next level by adding an impressive variety of textures. The natural wood in dark tones, the stone feature behind the sofa, the rustic barn door, and the partial tiling in the kitchen all complement the white shiplap walls. Despite its apparent simplicity, this beachy abode is visually interesting and stylish.
Tiny living is about freedom, and a house on wheels like the Beachy Vibes is meant to make its dwellers feel forever on vacation, no matter where they go. It's easy to see why tiny home vacation rentals are also becoming increasingly popular – this fresh take on the classic beach house is a dream come true for any ocean lover with a bohemian soul.
The second room is what's known as a reverse loft. It's not as high as a standard loft, which makes it much easier to access via a couple of built-in steps. It also includes a fully enclosed space underneath, which could be used for different purposes, either for keeping larger items out of the way or as a fun playroom for kids. Sometimes, this type of loft is styled as an elevated lounge with a bohemian twist. In this case, it becomes the master bedroom.
The Beachy Vibes tiny home's lounge may be compact, but it's certainly well-designed. It merges a traditional relaxation area with a big sofa and a wall-mounted TV with a dining corner by the window. That simple breakfast bar setup with matching stools is a popular feature with most beach house-style homes on wheels. It's an informal setup that connects the indoors with the outdoors, in addition to being a clever space-saving hack.
Instead of a maritime-inspired color palette, the Beachy Vibes home uses playful "clues" to recreate a beach home ambiance. Perhaps this is why it still feels fresh and modern – it's all about a functional design and smart styling options that remain versatile even as time passes.
