1947 Hudson Big Boy Is a Rare Pickup Truck in Need of TLC

What is the most beautiful classic pickup truck ever built? Is it the Chevrolet Task Force or the second-generation Ford F-Series? Or are you a fan of the mid-1950s Dodge C-Series? Well, I don't know about you, but my personal top three include orphan brands.
Number three is one of the first light pickups made by International Harvester: the K and KB Series. It debuted in 1940 and remained in production through 1949. Second place goes to the Studebaker Coupe Express. In addition to being a pretty hauler, the Coupe Express was also short-lived, with production lasting from 1937 to 1939. It's also a rare gem.
Finally, my number one spot is occupied by the Hudson Super Six Pickup. It's also known as the Hudson Big Boy. It was released in 1941, and, like most pickups of the era, it was based on an automobile. Production was obviously discontinued during World War II, and the hauler returned only briefly after that. Hudson abandoned truck manufacturing in 1947.
Just like the aforementioned Studebaker, the Hudson Big Boy is a rare classic. The black 1947 example you see here, for instance, is one of only 2,917 units made that year. And given the low survival rate of this car, it's probably one of only a few hundred that soldiered on through 2024.
But that's not the only amazing thing about this Hudson. While most Big Boy trucks are rust buckets or have been modified extensively, this one is as original as they get. It was repainted sometime in the 1970s, but other than that, it's a factory-correct rig. It flaunts original body panels and glass and still relies on the factory inline-six engine. Well, the mill isn't running as we speak, but it turns over.
The powerplant is the same 212-cubic-inch (3.5-liter) straight-six that Studebaker offered in the Super Six at the time. The unit was rated at 102 horsepower back in the day. The oomph reached the rear wheels through a three-speed manual gearbox.
Stored in a climate-controlled facility since 2007 (but surely kept off the road long before that), the truck is very solid except for some rust on the floorboards and a couple of spots on the inner rear fender wells. The interior is also surprisingly sound for a vehicle this old.
And speaking of which, the Big Boy was among the first trucks to include car-like features. The hauler came with a clock, a Zenith radio, a heather, a chrome horn ring, and a deluxe steering wheel. All this more than a decade before Chevrolet introduced the Cameo pickup.
Well, if you're in the market for a vintage pickup truck and want something that's not a Chevy or a Ford, this Hudson is for sale in Demotte, Indiana. Bidding has reached $9,000 with two more days to go, but the reserve is still in place. For reference, restored and highly original trucks like this rarely fetch more than $40,000.
