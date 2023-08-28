This 1973 Plymouth Satellite Rust Bucket Can Make a Grown Man Cry

Plymouth Satellite was already approaching its end in 1973. Part of the third-generation series, the 1973 model didn't introduce massive changes, though it received front-end styling refinements for the two-door models.
The last generation was available as a 2-door coupe and hardtop and 4-door sedan and station wagon. However, Plymouth killed off the Satellite in 1974, dropping the nameplate to focus entirely on the Fury for the mid-size strategy.
Rough estimates indicate the company produced close to 200,000 Satellites for the 1973 model year, with the numbers dropping to 138,000 units a year later.
One of the Satellites born in 1973 is here fighting for life, though as anyone can observe in a matter of seconds, remaining on the road is an ambitious expectation unlikely to happen.
The car exhibits a rough shape, with the owner admitting this Satellite might only be good for parts. As a rust bucket that has been sitting for a long time, the Satellite flexes heavy metal damage. The floors are gone, though it's unclear if they made their way to another Satellite project or if they're completely wrecked due to the rust invasion.
eBay seller alex-kollectibles-antiques does not specify what's under the hood, but I don't think this makes a huge difference. Considering the car's overall condition, any engine would likely be sized, so I don't expect any good news. However, the engine is likely missing, possibly as it now powers another Satellite.
The rough shape continues inside, but the interior doesn't look as bad as expected. The seats are unsurprisingly wrecked, and we're not getting a closer look at the dashboard, but it doesn’t look cut. If anything, you should go see this Satellite in person, as this is the only way to tell if it can still serve as a restoration project. Otherwise, you should just assume this rust bucket is good for parts.
The eBay listing comes with several ridiculous claims, such as the car flexing "a vibrant green color." It also claims that the current owner bought the car five years ago and used it as a daily driver, which I obviously doubt considering its condition. The rust damage suggests the vehicle has been sitting for at least one decade.
The selling price makes perfect sense for a rust bucket, but it still looks high enough to make most people walk away. The owner wants to let their Satellite go for $1,250, but the Make Offer button is also active, so you can contact the seller with other deals. Twelve people are watching the listing, so this Satellite could still receive a second chance. If you want to take the car home, you must drive your trailer to Westminster, Maryland, where it's currently sitting, possibly for eternity.
