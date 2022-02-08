The Honda Civic Is America’s Best-Selling Retail Passenger Car (Again)

There are many compacts on sale today. The best-selling cars from this particular segment are the Civic and Corolla, but as it happens, the Honda Civic has outperformed the Toyota Corolla for the sixth year straight.
Honda says it has dominated the compact segment last year, capturing 25 percent of buyers in the United States of America. Civic is also touted as the number one vehicle among the millennial customer pool in the U.S.A.
"Our 11th-generation Civic is the benchmark for the compact car class and a runaway success with young, first time and multicultural buyers,” said Mike Kistemaker, the assistant vice president of Honda National Sales. "Coupled with the HR-V and our CPO program, Honda has a strong three-pillar approach to capturing young and first-time buyers into the future."
The Civic sold nearly two million units in this part of the world since 2016. For example, the best calendar year for the Civic since then is 2017 when the Japanese marque delivered a total of 377,286 examples of the breed.
Sales dipped to 260,000-odd vehicles in 2020 and 2021, which is good enough given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and chip shortage. The longest-running nameplate in Honda’s illustrious history is currently available in sedan, hatchback, and Si sedan formats in the United States.
For the 2022 model year, the sedan is available from $22,350 excluding destination charge. The most basic spec is rocking a 158-horsepower mill whereas the better-equipped EX sweetens the deal with a 180-hp turbo.
The hatchback is available with a row-your-own transmission, a six-speed manual that’s currently exclusive to the 158-horsepower Sport and 180-hp Touring. As we’re sitting here, waiting patiently for the new Civic Type R to debut for the 2023 model year, the Civic Si sedan will have to suffice.
Only two grades are currently available: Si and Si HPT from $27,300 and $27,500, respectively. Both feature the six-speed manual and 1.5-liter turbo engine mentioned earlier, although tuned to crank out 200 horsepower.
"Our 11th-generation Civic is the benchmark for the compact car class and a runaway success with young, first time and multicultural buyers,” said Mike Kistemaker, the assistant vice president of Honda National Sales. "Coupled with the HR-V and our CPO program, Honda has a strong three-pillar approach to capturing young and first-time buyers into the future."
The Civic sold nearly two million units in this part of the world since 2016. For example, the best calendar year for the Civic since then is 2017 when the Japanese marque delivered a total of 377,286 examples of the breed.
Sales dipped to 260,000-odd vehicles in 2020 and 2021, which is good enough given the ongoing coronavirus epidemic and chip shortage. The longest-running nameplate in Honda’s illustrious history is currently available in sedan, hatchback, and Si sedan formats in the United States.
For the 2022 model year, the sedan is available from $22,350 excluding destination charge. The most basic spec is rocking a 158-horsepower mill whereas the better-equipped EX sweetens the deal with a 180-hp turbo.
The hatchback is available with a row-your-own transmission, a six-speed manual that’s currently exclusive to the 158-horsepower Sport and 180-hp Touring. As we’re sitting here, waiting patiently for the new Civic Type R to debut for the 2023 model year, the Civic Si sedan will have to suffice.
Only two grades are currently available: Si and Si HPT from $27,300 and $27,500, respectively. Both feature the six-speed manual and 1.5-liter turbo engine mentioned earlier, although tuned to crank out 200 horsepower.