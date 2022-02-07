Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Drags Honda CBR1000RR, Loser Gets Beaten Into Submission

This quarter mile drag race between that matte gray Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the white Honda CBR1000RR turned out to be very interesting, for several reasons. First, simply because two heavyweights (different classes, mind you) went at each other. Second, both riders should have performed better, but let’s start with the obvious.
That Kawasaki ZX-6R should have had no business going up against a more powerful opponent such as the CBR1000RR. The Honda, by the way, appears to be a mid-2010s model (definitely pre-2017 redesign), possibly 2015-2016, so we know it had to be putting down roughly 175 hp or so. It’s hard to be very specific here when all we can do is ballpark it.
Meanwhile, the Ninja, as a 636cc bike, isn’t quite as powerful as its opponent here. It does appear to be a newer model year unit – unfortunately, it also boasts visual modifications, making it harder for us to make a proper identification. Still, we know it’s otherwise stock, which means it could have been putting down nearly 130 hp.
So then, all things being equal (pun intended, because obviously, they aren’t), the Kawasaki shouldn’t stand a chance against the Honda, as far as this particular straight-line battle is concerned. But there’s also another issue, and it has to do with the two riders.
Even though we know one of these bikes is quicker than the other, they are still, both of them, genuine 10-second bikes over the quarter mile. Seeing that CBR1000RR cross the line in 11.26 seconds was quite disappointing. Same with the Ninja. Its best time was a lowly 11.84 seconds, roughly a full second of its factory standard pace.
In fact, both bikes should have been quicker by about a full second, which points to their riders not doing as good a job as they should have with regards to nailing the launch.
