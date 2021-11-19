The Era of the $37,500 Ferrari Is Upon Us, Would You Dare Embrace It?

12K-Mile 1996 Kawasaki ZX-7RR Ninja Boasts Top-Notch Aftermarket Plumbing

Back in the day, this was one of the most technologically advanced machines assembled on Japanese soil. 15 photos



Its standard windshield has been deleted to make room for a tinted alternative, while the side panels were recently enveloped in a tidy coat of green paintwork. As for this predator’s general specifications, the ZX-7RR is brought to life by a liquid-cooled 748cc inline-four colossus, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a hydraulic clutch.



Featuring dual overhead cams, four Keihin carburetors and sixteen valves, the Japanese juggernaut is good for up to 122 wild horses at 12,000 rpm. When the tachometer reads 9,300 spins per minute, you’ll get to experience a peak torque output figure of no less than 58 pound-feet (78 Nm). The oomph is fed to the rear hoop via a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).



Suspension duties are handled by an adjustable pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and



Kawasaki's very own Uni-Trak setup at the rear. Up north, plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers. On the other hand, the rear wheel is brought to a halt by a single 230 mm (9.1 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.

Long story short, the '96 MY Ninja is a force to be reckoned with, so you'll be thrilled to learn that it could end up in your garage! Kawasaki's missile is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, with a hefty top bid of just over 10,000 bucks. However, this amount doesn't meet the reserve, and you've got until November 24 if you're intending to best it.

