This Custom Honda CBR1000RR Is Infused With a Healthy Dose of Neo-Retro DNA

When a guy like Manuel Jouan picks up the wrench and starts doing his thing, you know you’re in for a treat. The craftsman – who is a motorcycle mechanic by trade – goes about his daily business in Tréméven, a small commune located in the Breton-speaking region of Brittany, northwestern France. He is the sole mastermind behind Sur Les Chapeaux De Roues, a small, yet well-equipped moto lab that specializes primarily in meticulous cafe racer-style surgery.
Over the years, Jouan’s two-wheeled undertakings were featured at some of the most prestigious events dedicated to custom culture, such as Wheels & Waves, Glemseck 101 and the AMD World Championship. Moreover, Manuel has also been invited to take part in Yamaha’s Yard Built initiative, where he presented a stunning XSR-based tribute to the manufacturer’s classic BW200.
Long story short, this Frenchman won’t be making any compromises when it comes to enkindling a magnificent piece of mechanical artwork, and you’re about to see why we speak so highly of his exploits. In the photo gallery above, you’ll find what we consider to be the epitome of Manuel’s artistic prowess – a bewildering neo-retro jewel that revolves around the brutal CBR1000RR.
Honda’s 2007 MY berserker is nothing less than a marvel of Japanese engineering! The beast comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four juggernaut, which is capable of delivering as much as 170 hp and 84 pound-feet (114 Nm) of unforgiving torque. Upon reaching the ground, this force enables the mighty CBR to complete the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.8 blistering ticks, while top speed is rated at 174 mph (280 kph).
Having seen better days, the donor knocked on Chapeaux De Roues’ door following a crash, and the owner wasn’t sure if he wanted it repaired or modified. Due to its sheer complexity, transforming this predator into a full-blown custom phenom is no walk in the park, so most people would opt for returning the motorcycle to its original state. However, as Manuel Jouan isn’t “most people,” he welcomed the challenge with open arms.
Given its wicked power output figures and top-notch chassis specifications, the four-cylinder rocket felt no need for any sort of performance upgrades. As such, SLCDR’s one-man army decided to focus solely on the aesthetics, and his painstaking efforts have certainly paid off. With the CBR1000RR on his workbench, the expert began by discarding the bike’s stock subframe and the entirety of its factory outfit, except for the gas chamber.
CBR’s standard fuel tank and custom tail, you will spot a solo Alcantara-clad saddle, while a premium pair of Highsider headlamps have been installed up front.
Next, the inverted cartridge forks and engine cases were ceramic-coated from head to toe, but the bodywork is where Manuel’s paint job starts to get really interesting. The simple mixture of white and black is accompanied by a dotted pattern that enhances the creature’s futuristic vibe even further. In terms of plumbing, the original exhaust system has been replaced with a pie-cut four-into-one alternative, which sports a top-shelf aftermarket muffler from Akrapovic.
In the cockpit, the spartan houses a Motogadget speedometer and Renthal clip-on handlebars, wearing bar-end turn signals and Beringer levers. Last but not least, the OEM-spec shoes were deleted to make way for carbon fiber Rotobox footwear and high-performance Michelin Power GP tires, thus concluding SLCDR’s venture in style.
Over the years, Jouan’s two-wheeled undertakings were featured at some of the most prestigious events dedicated to custom culture, such as Wheels & Waves, Glemseck 101 and the AMD World Championship. Moreover, Manuel has also been invited to take part in Yamaha’s Yard Built initiative, where he presented a stunning XSR-based tribute to the manufacturer’s classic BW200.
Long story short, this Frenchman won’t be making any compromises when it comes to enkindling a magnificent piece of mechanical artwork, and you’re about to see why we speak so highly of his exploits. In the photo gallery above, you’ll find what we consider to be the epitome of Manuel’s artistic prowess – a bewildering neo-retro jewel that revolves around the brutal CBR1000RR.
Honda’s 2007 MY berserker is nothing less than a marvel of Japanese engineering! The beast comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four juggernaut, which is capable of delivering as much as 170 hp and 84 pound-feet (114 Nm) of unforgiving torque. Upon reaching the ground, this force enables the mighty CBR to complete the quarter-mile sprint in just 10.8 blistering ticks, while top speed is rated at 174 mph (280 kph).
Having seen better days, the donor knocked on Chapeaux De Roues’ door following a crash, and the owner wasn’t sure if he wanted it repaired or modified. Due to its sheer complexity, transforming this predator into a full-blown custom phenom is no walk in the park, so most people would opt for returning the motorcycle to its original state. However, as Manuel Jouan isn’t “most people,” he welcomed the challenge with open arms.
Given its wicked power output figures and top-notch chassis specifications, the four-cylinder rocket felt no need for any sort of performance upgrades. As such, SLCDR’s one-man army decided to focus solely on the aesthetics, and his painstaking efforts have certainly paid off. With the CBR1000RR on his workbench, the expert began by discarding the bike’s stock subframe and the entirety of its factory outfit, except for the gas chamber.
CBR’s standard fuel tank and custom tail, you will spot a solo Alcantara-clad saddle, while a premium pair of Highsider headlamps have been installed up front.
Next, the inverted cartridge forks and engine cases were ceramic-coated from head to toe, but the bodywork is where Manuel’s paint job starts to get really interesting. The simple mixture of white and black is accompanied by a dotted pattern that enhances the creature’s futuristic vibe even further. In terms of plumbing, the original exhaust system has been replaced with a pie-cut four-into-one alternative, which sports a top-shelf aftermarket muffler from Akrapovic.
In the cockpit, the spartan houses a Motogadget speedometer and Renthal clip-on handlebars, wearing bar-end turn signals and Beringer levers. Last but not least, the OEM-spec shoes were deleted to make way for carbon fiber Rotobox footwear and high-performance Michelin Power GP tires, thus concluding SLCDR’s venture in style.