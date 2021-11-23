2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Models Lead the Japanese Assault on EICMA

The last few days of this month bring with them the return of the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, one of the most important such events for the industry. And, as one of the biggest players at the table, Honda was not about to miss it: quite the opposite, and the Japanese have assembled a mighty two-wheeled army to descend upon the Italian city.
The star of the lineup will be the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, because the model is getting ready to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. To properly mark the occasion, Honda will bring to the show not one, but three models from the range: the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP, and limited edition Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary.
The standard Fireblade brings several modifications, including “technical changes to the 160kW inline four-cylinder engine” meant to improve mid-corner acceleration and drive – Honda does not say precisely what those changes are. The new paint offered for this one is Grand Prix Red.
The Fireblade SP comes in two paint options, Grand Prix Red and Matte Pearl Morion Black, both fitted with gold wheels, because why not. And last but not least, the anniversary version tops the range with a tricolor paint scheme meant to be reminiscent of the original, 1992 motorcycle.
The Fireblades are however just the tip of the iceberg for Honda’s presence there. Milan is the place where the company will show other goodies in its portfolio as well, including the new ADV350 addition to the best selling X-ADV range, the NT1100 touring two-wheeler, the CB650R and CBR650R, and, of course, new interpretations of the Gold Wing.
Full details on the hardware Honda will be bringing to Milan can be found in the press release section below. The EICMA opens its doors on November 25, and will run until November 28.
