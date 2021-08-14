Unleash Your Inner MotoGP Superstar With This Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Edition

3 Honda Redesigns Its Iconic CRF250R Motocross Bike, Boosts Its Power and Speed

The 2005 MY Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Edition is a wonderful bike on so many different levels. 35 photos



Well, what if we told you that a faultless CBR1000RR Repsol Edition with less than 450 miles (700 km) on the clock could be yours? Some of you might be wondering if you’ve read that correctly, and the answer is yes. The creature is up for grabs on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) Not only is the machine featured above absolutely stunning in terms of aesthetics, but it also houses a bewildering dose of mechanical muscle underneath its sexy bodywork and MotoGP-esque graphics. At its core, the missile packs a vicious 998cc inline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves and a compression ratio of 11.9:1.When the tachometer shows 11,250 revs, the liquid-cooled colossus will be more than happy to supply as much as 172 hp. On the other hand, a fierce torque output of up to 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be generated lower down the rpm range. A six-speed transmission spins the rear wheel via a chain final drive, enabling the CBR1000RR to reach a top speed of 176 mph (284 kph).Additionally, the two-wheeled brute is capable of running the quarter-mile distance in a mind-boggling 10.4 seconds, which is faster than the amount of time it'll take some people to read this sentence from start to finish. An aluminum twin-spar skeleton embraces the powertrain modules, resting on inverted HMAS ( Honda Multi-Action System) cartridge forks and a Pro-Link shock absorber.For ample stopping power, the front hoop sports dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake discs and four-piston Tokico calipers, while its rear counterpart is brought to a halt by a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston Nissin caliper. With a dry weight of just 397 pounds (180 kg), you can be sure that Honda’s beast is prepared to launch you into the stratosphere!Well, what if we told you that a faultless CBR1000RR Repsol Edition with less than 450 miles (700 km) on the clock could be yours? Some of you might be wondering if you’ve read that correctly, and the answer is yes. The creature is up for grabs on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform at this very moment, and you’ve got until August 17 to submit your bids. However, you’ll need a fair bit of cash to make this happen, as the current bid is placed at a hefty $15,000.

