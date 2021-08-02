2022 Honda Monkey Gets Grom Engine, Becomes Faster

2 2019 Honda Monkey, Super Cub Come to the U.S.

Honda has announced the 2022 Monkey will get a new engine that will include a fifth gear. The unit is the same as the 2022 Grom, which is an all-new model announced last March. This means that the 2022 Honda Monkey will be the fastest stock model ever to bear the name and the most economical Monkey yet. 7 photos



Thanks to its five-gear gearbox, the 2022 Honda Monkey can cruise at lower engine speeds while riding at higher speeds than its predecessor. According to American Honda, the new engine comes with a wider spread of gear ratios which allows this, along with a 37-tooth final-drive sprocket.



So, the drive sprocket has three more teeth than its predecessor, which will allow improved acceleration from low speeds, as well as an increased top speed. The 2022 Honda Monkey ABS has an MSRP of $4,199 and can be ordered in Pearl Black or Banana Yellow.



Along with the new Monkey, Honda has updated its retro-styled Shadow, which comes with programmed fuel injection, a shaft final drive, and



The engine is a two-valve, overhead-cam, 124 cubic-centimeter single-cylinder unit with an undersquare design. The latter term refers to a unit that has the value of its bore smaller than the value of its stroke. Undersquare engines provide their peak torque lower than square or oversquare engines. can be had with ABS . The Shadow is available in several versions. The Aero, shown in the photo gallery in blue, has an MSRP of $7,799, which goes up to $8,099 if the ABS model is selected.

