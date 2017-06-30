autoevolution

The Phat Scooter Is Today’s Generation Honda Monkey

30 Jun 2017, 12:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The original Honda Monkey is going out of production, with a new, bigger model following to replace it. Purists will say the new one isn’t as quirky as the outgoing one, but we think there is still a new bike around that will most likely become this generation’s Monkey.
8 photos
Phat ScooterPhat ScooterPhat ScooterPhat ScooterPhat ScooterPhat ScooterPhat Scooter
And that thing could be the Phat Scooter, a small, very simple, minimalist looking electric scooter with really fat, chunky tires.

The Phat Scooter uses a very simple and classy design that mostly revolves around a single piece bent tubular frame which also houses the batteries. You also get a round headlight with a bit of cowling, a seat, a retro-looking handlebar, fat tires, disc brakes, and mud guards.

“Painstaking thought and several iterations led to the design of phat scooter,” Phat Scooters founder Dan Hankins says. “We experimented with several different deck heights, battery and electrical configurations. We found that scooters with low slung decks were the easiest to ride but always had issues with turning and high centering on objects such as curbs. Bulky batteries required high decks to make room for large battery boxes underneath the scooter. This created problems on both functional and aesthetic level.”

The solution was to incorporate a very low profile battery under the deck of the scooter frame, which gives the scooter a low gravity center and a sleek look, while still offering about 6 inches of ground clearance.

The 12 AH battery feeds a 1200 W electric motor placed in the rear wheel hub and offers 95 Nm of torque (70 lb-ft). Maximum speed is reached at around 32 km/h (20 mph), and one full battery will take you as far as 48-80 km (30-50 miles) depending on your riding style and road conditions.

Phat Scooters are now taking preorders for their little toy, which comes with a discount now, being offered for about $1,500.

electric scooter bike life green Eco
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed