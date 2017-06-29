Another Special Edition Classic Honda Monkey As Production Stops

The original Honda Z50A Mini Trail 50 made its debut in 1968 and rapidly got popular among teens or beginner riders. They even adopted a cute name for it - Monkey Bike - due to the fact that you were looking like a hunchback primate when riding it.

6 photos



However, with the introduction of the new generation



As you can imagine, that series sold out within a day or so, leaving countless fans without a chance to own such a cute and simple machine. However, the overwhelming demand pushed Honda into creating yet another limited edition final model.



Called the Monkey 50th Special, the final run model ditches the white-red theme for a more sober one. Most body panels are either satin silver or black while the seat wears a nice tartan pattern. The look is completed by all-black wheels and suspension elements.



To mark it as a special edition, the model also comes with a special 50th Anniversary logo on the fuel cap, seat, and even on the key, which looks like a jewel just by itself.



Only 500 units will be made in total, but the problem is they are intended for Japan. Each one will cost YEN432,000, which is about $3,850 and orders are open until August 21.



