New Off-Road-Ready General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition Goes Beyond All Limits

Off-road enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the new General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition is here. One of Polaris’ most popular UTVs, the General is well known for its rugged build and off-grid capabilities. This new edition goes even further and is ready for some serious off-roading, with additional features and an interesting look, to say the least.
Polaris just unveiled its newest vehicle line-up, and one of the stars among them is the General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition. The first thing that’s striking about it is the unusual color scheme, with a bold matte blue and a metallic brick red. Whether you like it or not, at least it helps with visibility in a contrasting environment.
Moving on to what makes this new machine even better-equipped for the most challenging trails, Polaris fitted this bad boy with upgraded shocks and tires. The Walker Evans Velocity Series shocks are adjustable and built to handle the roughest terrain, while the 30" Pro Armor Crawler XG tires are particularly useful around tight corners, with the better traction helping you stay in control at all times. And, when the going gets rough, you can always count on the 4,500 lbs HD winch with synthetic rope, and front sport bumper, for outstanding pulling power.
The new General was also built to provide even more space for your stuff. A 600-lb (272 kg) capacity dumping cargo box and a high-capacity rear cargo rack will most likely be enough for extended off-road trips or whenever you need extra storage room. Plus, the bed rack features MOLLE sidewalls that make it easy to attach and to access your belongings.
Once inside the General XP 1000 Trailhead Edition, you’ll enjoy the ergonomic configuration and padded bucket seats, while listening to your favorite tunes, with a boost from the Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 audio. Of course, you always have to stay connected, so the Ride Command system, with features like GPS mapping, Follow Mode and Group Ride, has got you covered all throughout your trip.
This 100 HP, trail-equipped General is available now, with pricing starting at $26,699.
