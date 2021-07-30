Dealer Paints 2021 Ford Bronco MIC Hardtop in Velocity Blue, Looks Amazing

3 The Ford Puma Was Europe's Best-Selling Ford in H1 2021

As you’re well aware, Ford has a few issues with the brand-new Bronco. I’m not referring to the quality issues of the molded-in-color top, but the cool modular tops that have been delayed for the 2023 model year. 18 photos



As to how that paintwork holds up in the long term, nobody knows for certain. And speaking of longevity, have you ever wondered why Ford doesn’t paint the MIC hardtop to meet the rising demand for colored tops?



In any case, Dave Sinclair Ford is worthy of a round of applause for experimenting with their high-spec demonstrator. As a brief refresher, the Wildtrak sits at the top of the range, just under the sold-out First Edition. Designed specifically for high-speed shenanigans off the beaten path, this trim level starts at $45,980 for the two-door and $49,475 for the four-door.



The Wildtrak comes as standard with the Sasquatch Package, which kicks off with 35-inch rubber shoes from Goodyear. 17-inch beadlock wheels, a 4.7 final drive ratio for the electronic-locking axles, high-clearance suspension, and high-clearance fender flares round off the off-road package.



The advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement is connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the 10R60 of the Explorer instead of the 10R80 that Ford uses in the Ranger and F-150 pickup trucks. As for the powerplant, the Wildtrak features the big-boy V6 that outputs 330 force-fed ponies and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of oomph on premium gas.

Not long now, the Bronco in Warthog flavor is expected to launch with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 of the Explorer ST. What's more, a plug-in hybrid powertrain is on the horizon as well, probably as a 2022 model.