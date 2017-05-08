Honda Monkey 125 Concept Pops Out In Vietnam

Honda’s MSX125 (also known as the Grom) went so well the bike manufacturer decided to revive another nameplate to join its tiny pit bike. Yes, we’re talking about the Honda Monkey, which already got presented in flesh and bone at the Vietnam Motorcycle Show recently.





The concept looks almost identical with the patent drawings also wearing a two-tone gray and silver color setup which gets liven up by some fluorescent highlights on parts of the subframe, tank pinstripes, saddle stitching, and brake calipers.



Details are still scarce, but the upcoming Monkey 125 appears to use the same frame as the MSX 125, which means it will also use its engine that will produce about 10 horsepower.



Speaking of the engine, the 125cc air-cooled single-cylinder unit comes with a raised side exhaust, and you can see there’s even a catalytic converter shielded by a belly pan to make it into the emissions regulation - a dead giveaway the model is intended for other markets than Asia.



The wheels, front suspension, and brakes appear to be the same with the



However, being built on the MSX platform means the upcoming Monkey will be bigger than the old bike, which measured 1,365 mm in length and 895 mm in between the axles. It also used 8-inch wheels and got powered by a 50 cc engine.



For comparison, the current MSX 125 is 1,760 mm long, has a 1,010 mm wheelbase, and rides on 12-inch wheels. The original Monkey 50 cc can still be purchased in some Asian markets.



